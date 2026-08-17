MKS Inc. Earns 2026 Zhen Ding Technology Group Distinguished Contribution Awards for Service Excellence and Technology Innovation

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (Nasdaq: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, today announced it has received two distinguished contribution awards for 2026 from Zhen Ding Technology Group (“Zhen Ding”), a leading printed circuit board and package substrate manufacturer.

The awards recognize outstanding contributions and partnership in Service Excellence by MKS’ Photonics Solutions Division systems team and in Technology Innovation by MKS’ Materials Solutions Division team.

The awards were presented at an event in which Zhen Ding formally honored its highest-performing partners for exceptional collaboration grounded in complementary strengths, shared objectives, and joint benefits.





“We are honored to be recognized by Zhen Ding with these two awards,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “They reflect the strength of our partnership and the trust that comes from consistent execution, technical depth, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement. I’m proud of our team for consistently providing the responsiveness and innovation our customers require in high-demand manufacturing environments. Against the backdrop of intensifying AI-driven investment across semiconductor and advanced packaging solutions, we are demonstrating the strength of our foundational position in these markets. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to support Zhen Ding’s success and deepen our mutually beneficial relationship.”





The awards underscore MKS’ continued focus on partnering closely with customers to solve increasingly complex challenges through responsive support and the engineering capabilities required to help advance next-generation electronics manufacturing.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kerry Kelly, PartnerKekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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