The SBB Research Group Foundation Names July 2026 Grant Finalists: Experiences That Matter, Joy of Memorable Creations, Kings House of Vision and Faith Outreach

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Illinois-area charities as the July 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Experiences That Matter (Chicago, IL) expands access to essential resources for people and families who face barriers to care through innovative, community-based programs. Its flagship initiative, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign, provides children without health insurance with free, same-day eye exams and prescription glasses through Chicago's first pediatric mobile vision clinic.





(Chicago, IL) expands access to essential resources for people and families who face barriers to care through innovative, community-based programs. Its flagship initiative, the 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign, provides children without health insurance with free, same-day eye exams and prescription glasses through Chicago's first pediatric mobile vision clinic. Joy of Memorable Creations (Schaumburg, IL) works to foster stronger, healthier communities through outreach programs that promote education, wellness, and support related to domestic violence, suicide prevention, cancer, financial literacy, and other community needs.





(Schaumburg, IL) works to foster stronger, healthier communities through outreach programs that promote education, wellness, and support related to domestic violence, suicide prevention, cancer, financial literacy, and other community needs. Kings House of Vision and Faith Outreach (Park Forest, IL) empowers individuals and families by providing essential resources, including free clothing and accessories, while connecting community members with supportive programs that promote personal growth and long-term stability.



