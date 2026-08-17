Interlink Electronics to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 18, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The webcast will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/link. A replay will also be available through the same links.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our advanced printed electronics and materials science laboratory in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; and Irvine, Scotland.

For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

LINK@IESensors.com

805-623-4184