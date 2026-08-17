OpenMatter Network to Take Verification Message to Belgrade Blockchain Week 2026

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its effort to build global awareness of the need to move computing from assumption-based trust to cryptographic proof, OpenMatter Network today announced that Head of Operations and Partnerships Chris Biele will play a prominent role at Belgrade Blockchain Week 2026, where he will lead sessions focused on secure scientific collaboration, agentic AI and the growing need for Verification Architecture.

Biele’s participation follows the recent commercial launch of the OpenMatter Network platform and the company’s work with Hashgraph Online (HOL) and DAIAA (Decentralized AI Agent Alliance) to advance standards for cryptographically verifiable AI agent execution. Together, these efforts reflect OpenMatter’s larger mission to make verification a fundamental requirement for the next generation of computing.

“Launching OpenMatter was only the beginning,” said Renee Davis, CEO & Co-Founder of OpenMatter Network. “Equally important is our commitment to helping enterprises, researchers, technology leaders and standards organizations understand why verification matters. As AI becomes more autonomous and organizations increasingly rely on systems they do not fully control, we can’t trust that those systems will behave correctly. We must be able to prove it.”

On August 25, Biele will lead the main OpenMatter session during Moonstruck’s DeSci Day , focusing on how cryptographic verification and privacy-preserving computing can allow researchers and organizations to work together without exposing sensitive underlying data. He will introduce OpenMatter’s approach to masked computing, multi-party computation, zero-knowledge proofs and post-quantum infrastructure, followed by a live demonstration of a verified compute job using OpenMatter Network’s Datavizor solution.

The session will also include a fireside discussion addressing a question with implications far beyond scientific research: Can cryptographic proof replace trust when organizations need to collaborate using information they cannot safely share?

“Some of the world’s most valuable information remains isolated because organizations have very legitimate reasons not to expose it,” Biele said. “Cryptographic verification gives us a way to change that. If organizations can work together and compute protected information without revealing the data itself, we can remove one of the biggest barriers to scientific research, innovation and collaboration.”

On August 26, Biele will deliver a 20-minute ETH Belgrade keynote titled “Don’t Trust, Prove: Building the Post-Quantum Verification Layer for Agentic AI.” His presentation will examine why traditional security approaches become less effective as autonomous AI agents make decisions and take actions at machine speed. He will make the case that natural-language policies, runtime guardrails and after-the-fact auditing are no longer enough on their own. Enterprises also need cryptographic verification that can prove computation was performed correctly and policies were followed.

Biele will discuss how multi-party computation, zero-knowledge proofs and post-quantum cryptography can allow AI systems to operate on protected information and prove compliance without exposing the underlying data. He will also explore potential applications in healthcare, finance and critical infrastructure, including multi-hospital research without exposing patient data, autonomous fraud detection backed by mathematical compliance proof and deterministic policy enforcement for critical infrastructure.

The two presentations make the same point from different directions: as AI agents become more autonomous and organizations work across systems they do not fully control, cryptographic verification needs to become part of the underlying computing architecture. Biele will also discuss OpenMatter’s standards work through DAIAA and Hashgraph Online, including its leadership of the Cryptographic Agent Execution Standards Working Group. The goal is to help establish common approaches for verifying how autonomous AI agents execute instructions and follow established policies.

“Verification can’t simply be an OpenMatter idea,” Davis said. “If we want a safer computing world in which organizations and AI systems can collaborate with confidence, verification must become something the industry understands and adopts. That’s why the standards work matters, and it’s why conversations like the ones taking place in Belgrade matter.”

For more information, visit www.openmatter.network .

About OpenMatter Network

Headquartered in Florida’s Space Coast, OpenMatter Network is building the Verifiable Trust Layer for Secure Collaboration and AI Agents. Guided by the principle "Don't Trust Data. Prove It.," the company's cryptographically verifiable architecture enables secure collaboration, governed AI behavior and mathematically verifiable execution across untrusted environments. For more information, visit www.openmatter.network.

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