VMware Explore 2026 Brings Technical Sessions, Labs and Certs to IT Practitioners, Arming them for the Private AI Cloud Era

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced event highlights and programming for VMware Explore 2026, taking place August 31-September 3 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

The event will feature 400+ technical breakout sessions, Hands-on Labs, and certifications centered on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and related offerings, all built to enable practitioners to scale AI cost-effectively, operate securely, and innovate rapidly. The event will also feature marquee customers and Broadcom executives in a plenary keynote session designed to answer today and tomorrow’s data center challenges with VMware innovations.

Beginning Monday, August 31 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, Explore will deliver educational content across four content tracks spanning cloud infrastructure, security, app modernization, and innovation topics. These sessions are thoughtfully curated to help expand attendees’ expertise in building and operating a modern private cloud to support any workload. To view the complete list of sessions, please visit the Content Catalog: https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2026lv/content/page/catalog

Also on Monday, August 31, Ram Velaga, president of Broadcom’s Infrastructure Software Group, will address Explore attendees by kicking off the plenary session titled “Shaping the Future of Private AI Cloud and Agentic Innovation.” The session will feature Broadcom leaders, VMware experts, and marquee customers showcasing the latest in VMware Private AI Cloud.

The event will also provide ample opportunity for attendees to engage with the Explore community and partners in The Hub. The Hub will offer a centralized space for learning about VMware products, connecting with product and technology specialists at the Expert Bar, attending sessions at the community-centric theaters, and listening to live recordings of the Virtually Speaking podcast and theCUBE. The Hub will also provide the opportunity to connect with event sponsors and partners.

Broadcom thanks its Explore 2026 sponsors, including:

Diamond Sponsors : CDW, Intel, Microsoft, and Rackspace Technology

: CDW, Intel, Microsoft, and Rackspace Technology Platinum Sponsors: AMD, Amazon Web Services, Canonical, Everpure, Lenovo, NetApp, and SHI International





VMware Explore on Tour

Following the Las Vegas event, Explore on Tour will take place in select cities in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Europe featuring a highly-curated selection of sessions, hands-on labs and adoption workshops while offering access to key partners, regional leaders and experts. The two-day events will offer technical training for IT practitioners, reseller and professional services partners to further VCF adoption and deployment skills globally. The Singapore, Frankfurt, and London events will offer additional days of partner training. Explore on Tour 2026 is scheduled for:

Mumbai, September 29 – 30

Singapore, October 1 – 2

Frankfurt, October 13 – 14

Tokyo, October 20 – 21

London, November 18 – 19

Washington, D.C., December 8

Sydney, March 3 – 4, 2027





Additional Explore on Tour details are available here: https://www.vmware.com/explore

Register for VMware Explore 2026 in Las Vegas

For more details on event registration and pass types, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore

Additional Resources

To learn more about featured sessions at Explore 2026, read the VMware Explore blog post

Follow VMware Explore social channels on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook





About VMware Explore

VMware Explore is the established cloud event for IT professionals to advance their skills and credentials. VMware Explore 2026 will connect attendees with technology experts and solution architects who are solving real-world challenges. Focused technical sessions, Hands-on Labs, and certification opportunities will enable attendees to apply their learnings and deliver greater value back to their organizations. Attendees will leave with the training, tools, and strategies to build and operate a modern private cloud that is AI-native—running any workload while keeping data local and secure.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations’ complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com .

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