Associa Cares Canada Announces $100,000 Earmark for British Columbia Wildfire Relief

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, today announced that Associa Cares Canada has designated a $100,000 earmark to support British Columbia wildfire relief efforts. The funds will help residents and communities impacted by evacuations and the destruction of homes.

The earmark will provide targeted support for people and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires in British Columbia. Associa Cares Canada will grant no-strings-attached financial relief directly to individuals who apply for aid, helping address urgent needs as residents and communities navigate response and recovery.

“Our hearts are with every person, family and community facing the devastating impact of these wildfires,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “Associa Cares Canada was created to help when communities need it most, and this earmark reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful support to those navigating loss and uncertainty.”

Wildfires in British Columbia have prompted widespread evacuations and urgent emergency response efforts across affected areas. The funding will help meet immediate needs while supporting residents and communities as they work toward recovery.

“Recovery looks different for every resident and community affected by these wildfires,” said Craig Rumsby, branch president of Associa British Columbia, Inc. and a founding member of the Associa Cares Canada board of directors. “This aid will help address needs on the ground, from immediate assistance to the resources families may need as they begin to rebuild.”

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, is a national charity assisting families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/ . Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939