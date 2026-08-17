Outbound Sales Pro Names Kyle Weiss Chief Revenue Officer

Boston, MA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a B2B agency that books qualified sales meetings through cold calling, cold email, and LinkedIn outreach, has promoted Kyle Weiss to Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its growth trajectory.

Outbound Sales Pro Announces Promotion of Kyle Weiss to Chief Revenue Officer

Kyle Weiss, who has been serving as the Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, has played a pivotal role in driving OSP's sales strategies, client success, and business expansion. His promotion to Chief Revenue Officer is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and his ability to deliver results.

Since 2022, OSP has run outbound for over 200 clients across dozens of industries, booking meetings directly onto their calendars so sales teams could either skip the cost of building an internal SDR function or supplement their existing function. Weiss built much of the client-facing side of that operation, from sales through retention.

Eric Gordon, the founder and CEO of Outbound Sales Pro, expressed his unwavering confidence in Kyle's capabilities. "Kyle has consistently shown a deep understanding of our business and a clear vision for its future. His leadership has been nothing short of instrumental in our success, and I am confident that with him as our Chief Revenue Officer, we are incredibly well-positioned for continued growth," said Gordon.

"My focus is, and has always been, qualified meetings per client. It's my duty to make sure that number climbs month over month and continues through to their pipeline into revenue," said Weiss. "Everything else is noise. The team's job is to prove that in the calendar, every account, every month."

"Kyle's promotion is a natural progression for someone of his caliber. His strategic insights and dedication to excellence have been invaluable to our team. We are excited to see the new heights OSP will reach under his guidance and leadership." - AJ Kissh, Head of Marketing at OSP

Outbound Sales Pro continues to lead the industry with its innovative approach to B2B sales. By leveraging cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling, OSP books qualified meetings without the cost and complexity of building an internal BDR team. For more information, visit outboundsalespro.com.

About Outbound Sales Pro

Outbound Sales Pro (OSP) is an outsourced B2B sales agency that books qualified meetings through cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling — without the cost and complexity of building an internal BDR team. OSP's multi-channel system handles prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development end-to-end, so sales teams can focus on closing. For more information, visit outboundsalespro.com.

Press Inquiries

AJ Kissh

sales [at] outboundsalespro.com

https://outboundsalespro.com/