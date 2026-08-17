One Mine Stake Is Already Worth Nearly 3X This Company's Entire Market Cap

News Provided by USA News Group on behalf of Salazar Resources Limited

Salazar Resources holds a 25% fully carried interest in the El Domo copper-gold-silver mine now under construction in Ecuador. An independent technical report filed July 15, 2026 confirmed El Domo's after-tax net present value at US$573 million — meaning Salazar's quarter share alone is worth roughly US$143 million, against a company that has traded around a C$70 million market capitalization. Salazar contributes no construction capital to get there. Layer on a newly confirmed copper-gold porphyry system at its wholly owned Monja project and a regulatory fee exemption that just lowered the cost of everything else in the portfolio, and the arithmetic gap becomes the story.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Carried interests are supposed to be the boring line item — the thing a junior explorer accepts in a joint venture structure so it can keep some upside without paying for a mine it can't afford to build. Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) has one of those carried interests, in the El Domo project in central Ecuador, and on July 15, 2026 an independent technical report gave investors a hard number to measure it against: an after-tax net present value of US$573 million at an 8% discount rate, up 121% from the 2021 feasibility study. Salazar's 25% share of that, on paper, is worth more than double what the market has been paying for the entire company. That gap sits alongside two other recent releases — a July 7 regulatory fee exemption that directly benefits Salazar's exploration-stage projects, and a June 30 update confirming a well-developed copper-gold porphyry system at the Company's wholly owned Monja project — that together describe a company whose primary asset value may already be underappreciated before its exploration portfolio is even priced in.

Companies mentioned: Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM), Collective Mining Ltd. (NASDAQ: CNL) (TSX: CNL), Aris Mining Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE American: ARMN), Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) (OTC: LUNMF)

Key Takeaways

An independent NI 43-101 technical report by SRK Consulting, filed July 15, 2026, confirmed El Domo's after-tax NPV at US$573 million (8% discount rate), up 121% from US$259 million in the October 2021 feasibility study; at a 5% discount rate, after-tax NPV is US$705.6 million.

Salazar holds a 25% fully carried interest in El Domo — Silvercorp Metals, which owns the remaining 75% and operates the project, funds all construction costs, with Salazar's share recovered from future production cash flow.

25% of El Domo's after-tax NPV is approximately US$143 million, against a Salazar market capitalization that has traded in the range of roughly C$50-70 million through July 2026 — before assigning any value to the Company's five wholly owned exploration projects.

On July 7, 2026, Ecuador's ARCOM issued Resolution No. ARCOM-006/26, exempting exploration-stage projects from the Mining Oversight and Control Fee entirely and waiving the fee for fiscal 2026 — a reform Salazar had publicly flagged as necessary in June 2025.

On June 30, 2026, Salazar confirmed a 1.5 km by 0.5 km copper-gold porphyry mineralized footprint at its 100%-owned Monja project, with 64% of 99 rock samples returning above 300 ppm copper and top assays of 1.71% Cu, 0.99 g/t Au and 162 ppm molybdenum.

El Domo's production target is July 1, 2027 — inside the next twelve months.

The Math Behind the Gap

El Domo is a polymetallic copper-gold-silver-zinc project held in a joint venture where Silvercorp Metals Inc. owns 75% and operates the project, and Salazar holds 25% on a fully carried basis through to commercial production. That structure means Silvercorp funds 100% of development and construction costs; Salazar's 25% share is recovered from future production cash flows rather than paid for upfront. The July 15 technical report update, prepared by SRK Consulting, confirmed Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves up 10% to 7.13 million tonnes, with contained copper up 10% to 137,700 tonnes, gold up 11% to 584,000 ounces, and zinc up 16% to 187,700 tonnes, extending mine life by approximately 1.5 years. The updated economics assume gold at US$2,600 per ounce and copper at US$9,250 per tonne, versus US$1,700 and US$7,716 respectively in the 2021 study.

Twenty-five percent of a US$573 million after-tax NPV is approximately US$143 million. Salazar's market capitalization has traded in a range of roughly C$50 million to C$70 million through July 2026 on approximately 265 million shares outstanding, with insiders — including the founding Salazar family — holding roughly 21%. Even at the higher end of that range, the market has been pricing the entire company, including its cash, its five wholly owned exploration projects, and its carried interest in El Domo, below what the carried interest alone is calculated to be worth on an independent, third-party technical report. An NPV attribution is illustrative arithmetic, not a valuation of Salazar or a price target — the market may be pricing in construction, financing, operating and commodity-price risk that a static NPV calculation does not — but the size of the gap is what makes this a story rather than a footnote.

Why the Carried Interest Exists

Salazar's 25% position in El Domo traces back to the deposit's discovery. The project sits in the same Curipamba district that Salazar's technical team has worked for decades, and the carried-interest structure — rather than a straight sale — reflects a deliberate strategy of retaining exposure to a discovery without carrying the capital burden of building it. Silvercorp, a Canadian mining company with producing operations in China, became the 75% owner and operator, providing the balance-sheet capacity to fund construction that a company of Salazar's size could not have carried alone. The result is a structure where Salazar's fortunes are tied directly to a mine's economics without Salazar having spent a dollar on steel or concrete.

What Else Is in the Portfolio: Monja

The El Domo carried interest is not Salazar's only asset. The Company's June 30, 2026 release confirmed further definition of a copper-gold porphyry system at its 100%-owned Monja project in Loja Province, a 9,088-hectare property identified as the Company's cornerstone exploration asset following an April 2026 portfolio review. Across 99 rock samples taken from the central 1.5 km by 0.5 km zone, 64% returned copper values above 300 ppm and 20% exceeded 1,000 ppm, with top results of 1.71% Cu with 0.99 g/t Au and 162 ppm molybdenum. The presence of molybdenum alongside copper in a granodiorite-hosted stockwork system is a classic indicator of a magmatic-hydrothermal porphyry. Soil sampling suggested the mineralized footprint may extend into an area of roughly 180,000 square metres not yet fully defined, and detailed mapping identified stockwork veining averaging 10 veins per metre along a 150-metre creek section — density consistent with a productive porphyry core.

“These results continue to support our interpretation of Monja as a well-developed copper-gold porphyry system. The consistency of copper values across surface samples, combined with encouraging gold grades and strong veining observed in mapping, provides us with increased confidence in the scale of the system,” said Fredy Salazar, President and CEO, in the June 30 release.

Monja is exploration-stage — there is no resource estimate and no drilling yet at the target — but it represents optionality that sits entirely outside the El Domo valuation math above. If the carried interest alone may already be worth more than the market is paying for the whole company, Monja and Salazar's four other wholly owned projects (Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi) are, in that framing, being carried at close to zero.

A Regulatory Tailwind Underneath It All

On July 7, 2026, Ecuador's Mining Regulation and Control Agency (ARCOM) issued Resolution No. ARCOM-006/26, exempting exploration-stage projects from the Mining Oversight and Control Fee entirely and waiving the fee for the 2026 fiscal year for all companies. The reform matters because Salazar had publicly warned, in June 2025, that the fee structure as originally designed would impose an unsustainable burden on exploration companies and damage Ecuador's competitiveness as a mining jurisdiction. The reversal, roughly thirteen months later, lowers the ongoing cost of holding and advancing Salazar's five wholly owned exploration projects — directly improving the economics of the optionality sitting alongside the El Domo carried interest.

“We welcome this reform, which represents a positive step for Ecuador's exploration-focused mining industry — and especially for Salazar Resources, a company with significant projects currently in the exploration stage,” said Fredy Salazar, Executive President.

The Carried-Interest and LatAm Development Names Investors Are Watching

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM)

Silvercorp is the operator and 75% owner of El Domo, making it the counterparty whose own construction execution and balance sheet directly determine when Salazar's carried interest converts into cash flow. Silvercorp filed its updated El Domo technical report and 2026 Form 40-F alongside Salazar's own disclosure, and was scheduled to report fiscal Q1 2027 earnings on August 10, 2026, with analysts modeling revenue of approximately $138.7 million. As the company actually building El Domo, Silvercorp's construction updates and financing decisions are the single most direct read-through to Salazar's own valuation gap.

Collective Mining Ltd. (NASDAQ: CNL) (TSX: CNL)

Collective Mining is led by the former management team of Continental Gold Inc., which sold for a CA$2.0 billion enterprise value after developing Colombia's largest gold mine — the same playbook of disciplined Andean exploration that Salazar's management is pursuing at Monja. Collective's Guayabales project in Colombia is advancing toward an exploration adit in Q4 2026, and the company transferred its U.S. listing from NYSE American to the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the same ticker, effective August 11, 2026. Collective illustrates the scale of re-rating a disciplined Andean copper-gold explorer can achieve once a porphyry system moves from surface sampling toward drill-defined targets — the stage Monja is now approaching.

Aris Mining Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE American: ARMN)

Aris Mining operates the Segovia and Marmato gold mines in Colombia and reported strong first-half 2026 results, producing 148,000 ounces of gold with $179 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter alone and a cash position of $426 million. Aris's market capitalization has grown to roughly CA$4.28 billion, up more than 145% over the past year. As a Latin American gold producer that has scaled from a single-mine turnaround into a multi-asset, cash-generative operator, Aris represents a later point on the same jurisdictional trajectory — disciplined operations in a Latin American mining district translating into rapidly compounding value — that Salazar's combination of a near-term carried interest and an exploration pipeline is aimed at.

Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) (OTC: LUNMF)

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals producer with copper operations across Chile, Brazil and Argentina, including the Candelaria, Caserones, Chapada and Vicuña operations. The company reported second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, 2026 showing near-record revenue and free cash flow, with its share price up more than 165% over the trailing 52 weeks and a market capitalization near CA$32 billion. Lundin represents the senior end of the same commodity exposure Salazar's portfolio is built around — a reminder of how much value a well-run South American copper business can generate once assets move from development into steady-state production.

These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance with Salazar Resources Limited. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is the operator and 75% owner of the El Domo project and is a related party to that project rather than an independent comparable.

What to Watch

El Domo's production target of July 1, 2027 is now inside the next twelve months, and every construction and financing update from Silvercorp between now and then is a direct read on the timing of Salazar's first cash flow from the carried interest. At Monja, the next steps are infill soil sampling to better define the roughly 180,000 square metre target area, followed by geophysical surveys to prioritize drill targets within the confirmed porphyry core — a maiden drill program, once permitted, would be the first direct test of the system at depth and the most significant near-term catalyst in the exploration portfolio. And with the regulatory fee exemption now in place, the cost of advancing Salazar's four other wholly owned projects — Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi — has fallen, which is worth watching for signs of accelerated work programs across the broader portfolio.

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Article Sources

[1] Salazar Resources Limited — “Salazar Resources Reports El Domo After-Tax NPV (8% Discount Rate) of US$573 Million, Representing a 121% Increase Compared to the October 2021 Feasibility Study” (July 15, 2026; SRK Consulting NI 43-101 technical report; NPV8% US$573M vs US$259M 2021 FS; NPV5% US$705.6M; P&P Reserves 7.13Mt +10%; Cu 137,700t +10%, Au 584,000 oz +11%, Zn 187,700t +16%; mine life +1.5 years; gold US$2,600/oz, copper US$9,250/t; 25% Salazar carried interest; production target July 1, 2027).

[2] Salazar Resources Limited — “Salazar Resources Welcomes Reform Exempting Exploration from the Mining Oversight and Control Fee and Strengthening Ecuador's Competitiveness” (July 7, 2026; ARCOM Resolution No. ARCOM-006/26; exploration-stage exemption; 2026 fiscal year fee waived; Executive President Fredy Salazar quote).

[3] Salazar Resources Limited — “Salazar Resources Further Defines Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralization at Monja Project, Ecuador, with Rock Samples up to 1.71% Cu and Strong Soil Anomalies” (June 30, 2026; 99 rock samples, 64% >300 ppm Cu; 23 soil samples, 70% >100 ppm Cu; Creek 1 mapping 10 veins/m; 1.5 km x 0.5 km mineralized footprint; CEO Fredy Salazar quote; TSXV: SRL, OTCQB: SRLZF, FSE: CCG).

[4] TMX Money and Yahoo Finance Canada — Salazar Resources Limited share price, shares outstanding (~265 million) and insider ownership (~21%), as reported through July 2026.

[5] Silvercorp Metals Inc. — Updated El Domo Technical Report and 2026 Form 40-F filing (June 30, 2026 effective date); fiscal Q1 2027 earnings scheduled August 10, 2026; NYSE American: SVM, TSX: SVM.

[6] Collective Mining Ltd. — Guayabales Project update; transfer of U.S. listing from NYSE American to Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker CNL, effective August 11, 2026; TSX: CNL.

[7] Aris Mining Corporation — H1 2026 results (148,000 oz gold produced; Q2 adjusted EBITDA $179M; cash position $426M; market cap ~CA$4.28B); TSX: ARIS, NYSE American: ARMN.

[8] Lundin Mining Corporation — Q2 2026 results (August 5, 2026; near-record revenue and free cash flow; market cap ~CA$32B; shares +165% trailing 52 weeks); TSX: LUN, OTC: LUNMF.

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Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure. The scientific and technical information in this article concerning the Curipamba–El Domo project is derived from disclosure by Salazar Resources Limited and from the independent NI 43-101 technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (China) Ltd. for Silvercorp Metals Inc., effective December 31, 2025. Mr. Falong Hu (FAusIMM), a qualified person under NI 43-101 who is independent of Salazar, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the company’s news release. Market Equities has not independently verified, and is not qualified to verify, the company’s scientific or technical disclosure; readers should refer to the company’s filed technical report and news releases for the complete data, assumptions, and qualified-person statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Technical Report and Project Economics. The Curipamba–El Domo project is under construction and is not in production; Salazar holds a 25% carried interest and does not operate the project. The net present value, resource and reserve estimates, grades, mine life, production timing, and metal-price assumptions described are estimates drawn from a technical report and do not represent realized results or cash flow; there is no certainty they will be achieved. Comparisons of Salazar’s market capitalization to a percentage of project NPV are illustrative arithmetic only and are not a valuation of Salazar or its carried interest, nor a price target. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them. Statements regarding first production in 2027, additional mineralized material, potential mine-life extension, future cash flow, and the entry into force of the Canada-Ecuador free trade agreement are forward-looking and subject to construction, permitting, operating, commodity-price, and jurisdictional risks in Ecuador. References to other companies, including Silvercorp Metals, Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, Solaris Resources, Freeport-McMoRan, Ero Copper, and Atico Mining, are for market and sector context only; those companies differ substantially from Salazar in size, stage, and structure, are not peers, competitors, or comparables, and their performance is not indicative of Salazar’s prospects. Silvercorp Metals is the operator and 75% owner of the El Domo project and is therefore a related party to the project rather than an independent comparable. All third-party figures are approximate and subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; readers should not place undue reliance on them.

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