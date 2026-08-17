Seedless Brings Synthetic Legal Data for Testing and Building AI Tools to ILTACON 2026 Startup Hub

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedless, which generates realistic synthetic data for the legal market, today announced its selection for the ILTACON 2026 Startup Hub. At ILTACON, Seedless will show how legal technology companies, law firms and legal service providers use synthetic data to develop AI solutions, create realistic demos, evaluate new tools and train users without exposing confidential client or corporate information.

As legal organizations invest in artificial intelligence, many struggle to effectively evaluate AI because the data needed to do so is protected by privacy, security and confidentiality restrictions. Builders need realistic data to develop new applications and create compelling demos. Buyers need it to evaluate and compare solutions to find the right tools for their organizations. Seedless generates synthetic data specifically tailored to each of these use cases.

Unlike traditional synthetic data solutions that generate isolated, disconnected records that are not legal-domain specific, Seedless uses a patent-pending agentic process to create coherent datasets of emails, contracts, chats, transcripts, audio files and many other document types, all connected by realistic legal fact patterns, without requiring actual customer data as their starting point. Each dataset includes an answer key, to measure and compare how well AI tools identify the correct information and validate their performance.

Seedless was founded by legal technology veteran Josh Kreamer, former head of legal services and technology strategy at AstraZeneca, and AI simulation expert Shahrukh Tarapore, a former lead software engineer at Lockheed Martin. Both had encountered the same challenge from different sides: their organizations lacked accessible, high-quality data for evaluating emerging technologies or developing and testing new solutions.

“The biggest obstacle to AI adoption in legal is access to realistic data,” says Kreamer, CEO and cofounder of Seedless. “Legal organizations can rarely use client data to build, demo, evaluate or compare AI tools, and using publicly available data leads to bad outcomes. Seedless removes these barriers.”

Since launching in 2025, Seedless has worked with legal technology companies, law firms and legal service providers to support AI product development, demonstrations, proof-of-concept evaluations, workflow design and user training. Representative customers include Relativity, Consilio, Latham & Watkins, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lighthouse and Exterro.

The company will meet with legal technology leaders, enterprise AI innovators, investors and members of the legal media to discuss how realistic synthetic data is transforming AI evaluation and adoption. The Seedless team will hold product demonstrations at booth H6 and present on the ILTACON 2026 Startup Hub Stage in the exhibit hall on Tuesday, August 25, at 3:25 p.m. Central time.

To learn more about Seedless or schedule a meeting during ILTACON, visit www.seedlessdata.com.

About Seedless

Seedless generates synthetic business data for the legal market. Customers use it to develop AI solutions, create realistic demos, evaluate new tools and train users without exposing sensitive client data. The company serves law firms, legal technology companies, legal service providers and corporate legal departments. Learn more at www.seedlessdata.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc. for Seedless

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445