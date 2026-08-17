Fogo de Chão Opens First Restaurant in Costa Rica

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the opening of its first restaurant in Costa Rica, marking the brand’s debut in the country and continuing its expansion across Latin America. Located in the Sheraton Hotel in Escazú, the new restaurant introduces Fogo's signature dining experience to Costa Rica for the first time.

The Costa Rica opening represents an important milestone in Fogo’s global growth strategy and is the brand’s latest step in expanding its presence throughout Latin America. The restaurant was developed through a franchise partnership with Alimentos Exclusivos Corporation, a leading restaurant owner and operator across Costa Rica, El Salvador and Colombia with a portfolio of more than 100 locations spanning globally recognized brands.

“Costa Rica represents an exciting opportunity for Fogo as we continue to grow our brand and share the tradition of churrasco with more guests around the world,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We are excited to partner with Jozsef Arguedas and the Alimentos Exclusivos team, who have built an impressive track record of bringing globally recognized brands to new communities. We look forward to welcoming Costa Rican guests and creating memorable experiences around the fire, food and the hospitality that define Fogo.”

At the new Escazú Sheraton location, guests will experience Fogo’s signature warm and timeless design, inspired by the brand’s Brazilian roots and centered around the tradition of churrasco. Guests can also enjoy Fogo’s renowned Market Table, featuring seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruits, superfoods and more, along with Bar Fogo offerings including handcrafted cocktails and South American wines.

“We are proud to partner with Fogo and bring its distinctive menu and innovative dining experience to Costa Rica for the first time,” said Jozsef Arguedas, Founder and CEO of Alimentos Exclusivos. “We look forward to introducing our guests to the tradition of Brazilian churrasco and creating a destination for memorable meals and gatherings.”

Fogo is set to accelerate its growth in 2026 with a development pipeline that includes strategic domestic and international openings in markets such as Las Vegas, Nevada, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Peabody, Massachusetts, Tegucigalpa, Honduras and more.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, please visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com









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