Pluri's Ever After Foods Expands Cultivated-Protein Platform Through Fishway Acquisition and Strategic Investment

Ever After Foods secures an additional $2 million strategic investment supporting ongoing platform development and commercialization activities.





HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri”), a biotechnology company pioneering 3D cell-expansion technology to power scalable cell-based products across therapeutics, regenerative aesthetics, longevity and agri-food tech, today announced that its majority-owned food-tech portfolio company, Ever After Foods Ltd. (EAF), an industrial technology company developing an open manufacturing platform for cultivated-protein, has acquired Fishway BV, a Belgium-based biotechnology company specializing in aquatic cell biology and animal-component-free (ACF) media development.

EAF provides an open manufacturing platform for the cultivated-protein industry, integrating biology, media, bioprocess engineering and advanced manufacturing. The acquisition adds Fishway’s know-how and related scientific capabilities and expertise in aquatic cell biology and ACF media development to EAF’s bioprocess and manufacturing platform and supports EAF’s strategy to expand its capabilities with a broader range of cultivated-protein applications. Fishway also gives EAF an established scientific presence in Belgium, expanding its European footprint and adding specialized capabilities to its platform, thus strengthening EAF's ability to work with food and ingredient companies as they move from development toward scalable production.

In parallel with the transaction, EAF should an additional $2 million strategic investment through a simple agreement for future equity (“SAFE Agreement”) being entered into in connection with the acquisition of Fishway, to support ongoing platform development and commercialization activities.

"The next phase of the cultivated protein industry will increasingly depend on integrating complementary technologies into scalable industrial platforms. Fishway adds strong capabilities in aquatic cell biology and animal-component-free media that complement Ever After Foods' production platform and expand the range of applications we can support. This is an important first step in executing our broader platform strategy,” said Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods.

"Ever After Foods shows how Pluri's cell-based technology and manufacturing experience can create value and be applied to practical solutions for the food industry," said Yaky Yanay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluri. "Fishway brings complementary science, talent and a European base to EAF. We believe this is a focused strategic step that strengthens the platform and EAF's ability to support customers as they move toward commercial-scale cultivated protein production."

About Ever After Foods

Ever After Foods is an industrial technology company building the next generation of protein manufacturing infrastructure. Its open, species-agnostic platform integrates biology, media, bioprocess engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies into scalable production systems that enable food and ingredient companies to produce next-generation proteins efficiently, sustainably and at industrial scale.

About Fishway

Fishway is a Belgium-based cell-biology developer, specializing in aquatic cell lines and animal-component-free (ACF) media for the cultivated-protein industry.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. Pluri's technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges, from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri currently operates in the regenerative medicine, longevity, foodtech and agtech fields and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the additional capabilities of EAF’s platform following the acquisition; the closing of the transaction; the potential benefits of the transaction, the potential to receive an additional $2 million investment through a SAFE Agreement; EAF’s European footprint expansion; that Pluri’s technology and experience will create value and will be applied to practical solutions for the food industry; and that EAF’s ability to support customers as they move toward commercial-scale cultivated protein production will strengthen. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: changes in technology and market requirements; the Company may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com