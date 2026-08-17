CMI Media Group & Compas Earn 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic media healthcare agencies CMI Media Group - a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) - and Compas, are proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CMI Media Group and Compas. This year, 88% of employees say it is a great place to work — 31 points higher than the 57% average for a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CMI Media Group and Compas stand out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"At its heart, healthcare is about humanity. While AI and technology are deeply interwoven into our work, they are ultimately tools wielded by people to serve a higher purpose: supporting the person at the core of the story,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group. “We hold the unique power to meet patients and caregivers right where they are, giving them the tools they need to achieve positive health outcomes and ensuring they feel truly seen, heard and valued as humans. That same spirit lives inside our walls every single day, and this certification is proof of it."

CMI Media Group is the premier global media agency exclusively serving healthcare. Compas, CMI Media Group's sister agency, is the largest corporate buyer of pharmaceutical and healthcare-related media. Together, the agencies have grown to approximately 1,300+ full-time team members across multiple U.S. and international office locations. Low turnover and high boomerang rates speak volumes about the supportive and inclusive culture cultivated throughout their multiple office locations, in the U.S. and internationally. Employees are an active part of building culture, including nine Employee Resource Groups and CREW (Colleagues Rallying for an Exceptional Welcome), which comprises respected and tenured employees hand-picked by executive leadership who formally support the mission of providing an exceptional welcome for new hires across the agencies’ U.S. office locations.

"Earning Great Place To Work Certification for the fourth consecutive year is a reflection of what our teams build together every single day," said Julie Missaggia, Chief People & Transformation Officer, CMI Media Group and Compas. “This recognition isn't just about a score, it's a testament to the collaborative, supportive and growth-oriented environment we strive to cultivate across every office, every team and every role. By listening to our people and investing in their well-being and professional development, we create a workplace where everyone can thrive and contribute to our shared success. I couldn't be more proud of what our teams have built."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company, is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://cmimediagroup.com/careers.

About Compas

For over 35 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://compasonline.com/careers/.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact

Carly Kuper

610-731-5409

ckuper@cmimediagroup.com