CAULIPOWER Does It Again: The Pizza Category Disruptor Unveils the Next Breakthrough Crust

Building on the legacy of redefining frozen pizza, CAULIPOWER has created a first-of-its-kind protein crust made with Greek yogurt & cauliflower, packing in 42g of protein per pizza

CAULIPOWER will follow the new crust launch with a Limited Time Offer pizza in September redefining “Sweater Weather” for consumers seeking something more savory than a pumpkin-spice latte, featuring autumn squash and chili crisp

MANTENO, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since disrupting the frozen pizza aisle with its iconic cauliflower crust, CAULIPOWER has consistently challenged expectations of what pizza can be. Now, the category innovator is raising the bar yet again with the launch of CAULIPOWER's new High Protein Supreme Pizza, debuting the brand's all-new High Protein Gluten Free Crust made with Greek yogurt and cauliflower. The first-of-its-kind innovation pairs protein from Greek yogurt with the veggie-powered goodness of cauliflower to create a crispy, sturdy crust that doesn't compromise on taste—delivering a delicious new option for consumers seeking more protein in their favorite foods.

This new High Protein Supreme Pizza delivers 42 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per pizza by utilizing the Greek yogurt and cauliflower – two nutrient-rich ingredients that pack a natural protein and fiber punch without relying on protein powders. Made without artificial flavors or preservatives and naturally gluten-free, the High Protein Supreme Pizza will be available nationwide at Walmart beginning in August 2026, with additional retailers coming soon.

CAULIPOWER is also turning up the seasonal excitement with its new “Sweater Weather” pizza — an Autumn Squash & Chili Crisp Pizza that pairs comforting fall ingredients with bold, spicy-savory flavor. Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market from September 2 through November 3, 2026, the limited-time offering layers roasted autumn squash, shaved Brussels sprouts, creamy white sauce, mozzarella, and savory cheeses with the spicy, umami-rich kick of chili crisp. Built on CAULIPOWER's signature thin-and-crispy cauliflower crust, the pizza delivers fulfilling fall flavors for those who'd rather celebrate the season with something more savory than a pumpkin-spice latte.

"At CAULIPOWER, our job is to keep raising the bar for convenient offerings through meaningful innovation”, said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. "And these latest innovations do precisely that —from a first-of-its-kind high-protein pizza crust combining the protein of Greek yogurt with the power of veggies to a limited-edition pizza just for fall. Together, they represent the next chapter in our mission to reinvent comfort food for the way people eat today."

From pioneering cauliflower crust pizza to introducing cauliflower-and-chickpea-coated chicken, baked-not-fried pizza snacks, protein-forward single-serve meals, and now a first-of-its-kind High-Protein Gluten-Free Crust made with Greek yogurt and cauliflower, CAULIPOWER has built a proven track record of redefining what better-for-you frozen food can be. With every innovation, the brand continues to transform familiar comfort foods through thoughtfully chosen ingredients, culinary creativity, and category-shaping ideas, making better food more delicious and accessible to all.

Consumers can visit www.eatCAULIPOWER.com to find CAULIPOWER products near them.

Hi-Res Product Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5gtmb7yi2t4p8nz9btwx4/AOcJmgEFmWi3RMWzAaLMED0?rlkey=6r47c7ken8kmydf00i72dl7xk&st=27674zuv&dl=0

Photo credit: CAULIPOWER

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of vegetables and craveable flavor to reinvent the comfort foods consumers love. The brand introduced its groundbreaking cauliflower crust pizza in 2017, helping create an entirely new frozen pizza category. Today, CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza and #1 gluten-free pizza brand in the United States, with a growing portfolio that includes stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, cauliflower-and-chickpea-coated all-natural chicken tenders, baked-not-fried pizza bites, single-serve pizzas, bowls and more.

CAULIPOWER was founded by Gail Becker, a mother of two sons with Celiac Disease who left a successful corporate career to make better food options more accessible. The brand remains committed to eliminating the compromise between taste, health and convenience, creating products for consumers across a wide variety of eating preferences and lifestyles.

Find CAULIPOWER in 25,000 stores nationwide and discover more at www.eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carrie Bernstein, Managing Director

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com