Levoit Australia Launches Vital Series for Australia's Growing Pet Community

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit is launching its Vital Series in Australia, bringing its pet-focused air purifier range to one of the world's most pet-loving markets. Designed specifically for households with pets, the Vital Series helps tackle common pet-related air quality challenges such as pet hair, dander, allergens and odours.

The launch comes as pet ownership continues to rise across Australia, with 73% of households owning at least one pet. To mark its Australian debut, the Vital Series will be showcased at the Cat & Dog Lovers Festival 2026 in Sydney, giving pet owners the opportunity to experience the range firsthand.

Designed Around the Realities of Pet Ownership

From floating fur and airborne dander to stubborn pet odours, pet households face unique air-quality challenges that traditional air purifiers aren’t always designed to address. The Vital Series was purpose-built to tackle these everyday challenges, helping create cleaner air for both pets and their owners.

Already gaining traction in international markets, the Vital Series is now bringing its pet-focused approach to air care to Australian households.

4D U-shaped Air Inlet

Designed to capture pet hair more effectively than conventional air purifiers, the U-shaped inlet helps reduce fur buildup around the unit while maintaining strong airflow and purification performance.





3-Stage Filtration

A washable pre-filter captures larger particles like pet hair and fur to help extend the life of the main filter. It works alongside a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander, dust and pollen, while an activated carbon filter helps reduce pet odours, smoke and VOCs.





Safety to Pets

Designed with curious pets in mind, the Vital Series features a Pet Lock that helps prevent accidental setting changes, giving pet owners added peace of mind.





Smarter Air Care for Pet-Friendly Homes

The Vital Series is equipped with intelligent features that adapt to your home's changing air quality.

Pet Mode is optimised to tackle pet hair and odours while maintaining energy-efficient operation, while Auto Mode automatically adjusts fan speeds based on real-time air quality.

Through the VeSync app, users can control the purifier remotely, create schedules, monitor filter life and check real-time air quality, with support for compatible voice assistants for added convenience.





Meeting the Evolving Needs of Australian Pet Owners

"Air purification has evolved beyond simply removing airborne particles," said Oscar Mei, Air Purifier Expert at Levoit. "Consumers today expect products to address the specific needs of their lifestyles, whether that's living with pets, managing allergies or improving everyday comfort."

Experience Levoit's Vital Series First-Hand

Levoit will officially launch the Vital Series at the Sydney Cat & Dog Lovers Festival 2026, where visitors can experience the range firsthand and learn how its pet-focused features help address everyday indoor air quality challenges.

Booth: D203

Venue: The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

Date: 22–23 August 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 9:30am – 5:00pm

To celebrate the launch, festival visitors can enjoy exclusive offers, including up to 36% off selected products, complimentary goodie bags with purchase, and free gifts through booth activities. Follow Levoit Australia on social media for the latest updates.





About Levoit

Levoit is a leading home wellness brand specializing in air purification and indoor comfort solutions. The brand offers a range of smart home appliances including air purifiers and tower fans designed to help create cleaner and more comfortable living environments.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4b2f294-e51c-4b1c-96c7-57711bb64ca0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42b0fd4-9a8b-4a00-974d-1d5695b4fad2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04e14bfd-45c2-4713-909a-d1bbd7422b40

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0def058-f24a-4b34-bd2c-6598728d5eb8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b34d8b0-76a9-4011-9c2e-b7924680f045

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55df243f-5d5e-476f-85bc-ac7c74e51a13