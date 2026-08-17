Emily Robertson of Source Logistics Named Recipient of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emily Robertson , Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) at Source Logistics (“Source”) was named a recipient of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award, in the Workplace Innovator category. This award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

“Innovation in supply chain finance is about building systems and teams that hold up under pressure and create measurable value," said Emily Robertson , Chief Financial Officer of Source Logistics . “I'm proud of what we've built here, and I take this award as a signal that rigor and results are getting the recognition they deserve, especially for women leading from the finance side of this industry.”

Robertson brings 23 years of finance leadership experience to her role. Prior to Source, she served as CFO of Critica Infrastructure, where she led the integration of five businesses before its 2023 sale to Henkel North America. Her background includes FP&A leadership at The Brock Group and PSC, as well as strategic roles at Waste Management and in management consulting. This expertise in financial strategy and M&A integration is central to her impact at Source Logistics and her recognition with this award.

“This award isn’t just a way to honor females in supply chain. It’s a representation of progress, it’s a symbol of growth, and it’s a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum ™. “Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year’s list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I’m honored to share their journeys.”

Go to https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1 to view the full list of winners. This year’s winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain , Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year’s Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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