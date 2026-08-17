Cold Chain Compliance and Carrier Vetting: Circle Logistics Details Its Middle-Mile Broker Liability Protections

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To safeguard middle-mile food and beverage shipments, freight brokerage and third-party logistics (“3PL”) provider Circle Logistics (“Circle”) requires strict compliance protocols, rigorous carrier vetting, and real-time cold chain tracking. This critical transit phase between production facilities and distribution hubs is highly sensitive and a simple two-degree temperature variation or a 15-minute delivery delay can trigger costly load rejections, severe chargebacks, or legal liability claims for the managing broker.

“The middle mile is probably the most vulnerable part of the chain, because that’s where you get the longest stretch of road to cover,” said Joe Vaccaro , Director of Sales at Circle Logistics . “It requires a lot of experience to know where to look to prevent issues and maintain the cold chain from spoilage or reefer failure, especially since large retail and grocery distribution networks enforce strict must-arrive-by-date windows as tight as 15 to 30 minutes. Missing one can mean a rejected receiving gate, along with six-figure detention fees and chargebacks worth 3% to 5% of a load's invoice value.”

Those stakes have taken on new legal weight. A nine-figure jury verdict against C.H. Robinson, a national freight brokerage, now under appeal, has reinforced that brokers can bear direct liability for the carriers they select, not just the shippers whose goods they move, a risk sharpened by a string of recent food recalls across the industry.

“We saw the writing on the wall about three years ago,” said Vaccaro. “We don’t react to disruptions after they occur. We stage equipment, visibility and protocols to absorb all of it before it touches our client’s P&L.”

Circle began building its current broker liability protection framework in 2023, well ahead of the fraud rise and court rulings now facing the industry. Circle integrates its transportation management system ("TMS") with multiple verification and tracking tools to manage its real-time carrier verification processes. An in-house fraud-vetting team verifies driver CDLs, tractor VINs and cab card registrations before gate codes are released, and the company's proprietary E3 Shield protocol confirms driver identity at loading docks to help prevent unauthorized double-brokering.

Rather than relying on public load boards during capacity crunches, Circle Logistics also deploys a proprietary network of approximately 60-80 dedicated owner-operators with a minimum 10-year clean service record, each undergoing a 90-point inspection every 90 days, alongside broader access to roughly 41,000 carriers.

“When a primary carrier rejects a tender two hours before gate time, or a polar vortex drops temperatures across the Midwest, or a seasonal harvest surge consumes all the reefer capacity, that’s not an anomaly. That’s the default baseline for high-consequence middle-mile freight,” said Vaccaro. “Circle operates by a simple standard: we don’t react to disruptions after they occur.”

To learn more about Circle Logistics’ cold chain, middle-mile capabilities, or carrier vetting process, visit www.circledelivers.com.

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics is a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based third-party logistics provider offering full truckload, temperature-controlled, flatbed and final-mile transportation solutions. With 15 years of experience and access to a network of approximately 60,000 carriers, the company pairs a 24/7 in-house tracking desk with proprietary carrier-vetting and cargo-security technology to move food, beverage and other high-value freight for shippers nationwide. Circle Logistics operates debt-free, with zero institutional debt and no acquisitions. For more information, visit circledelivers.com .

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