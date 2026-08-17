ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 August to 14 August 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 0 0 10 August 2026 - - - 11 August 2026 - - - 12 August 2026 - - - 13 August 2026 150 18,361.2000 2,754,180 14 August 2026 300 19,553.8333 5,866,150 Total 10-14 August 2026 450 8,620,330 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 450 8,620,330 Accumulated under the program 450 8,620,330 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 0 0 10 August 2026 - - - 11 August 2026 - - - 12 August 2026 - - - 13 August 2026 526 19,050.9411 10,020,795 14 August 2026 1,052 20,249.7956 21,302,785 Total 10-14 August 2026 1,578 31,323,580 Bought from the Foundation* 222 19,850.1774 4,406,739 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 1,800 35,730,319 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 1,800 35,730,319

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,698 A shares and 223,832 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 August 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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