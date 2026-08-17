Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 August to 14 August 2026:                            

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 0 0
10 August 2026- - -
11 August 2026- - -
12 August 2026- - -
13 August 202615018,361.20002,754,180
14 August 202630019,553.83335,866,150
Total 10-14 August 2026450 8,620,330
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 450 8,620,330
Accumulated under the program 450 8,620,330
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)0 0
10 August 2026- - -
11 August 2026- - -
12 August 2026- - -
13 August 202652619,050.941110,020,795
14 August 20261,05220,249.795621,302,785
Total 10-14 August 20261,578 31,323,580
Bought from the Foundation*22219,850.17744,406,739
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)1,800 35,730,319
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)1,800 35,730,319

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,698 A shares and 223,832 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 August 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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