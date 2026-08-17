ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 August to 14 August 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|0
|10 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|11 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|12 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|13 August 2026
|150
|18,361.2000
|2,754,180
|14 August 2026
|300
|19,553.8333
|5,866,150
|Total 10-14 August 2026
|450
|8,620,330
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|450
|8,620,330
|Accumulated under the program
|450
|8,620,330
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|0
|0
|10 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|11 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|12 August 2026
|-
|-
|-
|13 August 2026
|526
|19,050.9411
|10,020,795
|14 August 2026
|1,052
|20,249.7956
|21,302,785
|Total 10-14 August 2026
|1,578
|31,323,580
|Bought from the Foundation*
|222
|19,850.1774
|4,406,739
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|1,800
|35,730,319
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|1,800
|35,730,319
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 38,698 A shares and 223,832 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 August 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2026