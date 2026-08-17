FDH Aero’s Name Set to Launch into Space Aboard INNOSPACE’s HANBIT-Nano

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced that its name has been engraved on the payload adapter scheduled to fly aboard INNOSPACE’s HANBIT-Nano launch vehicle in November 2026. FDH Aero is a supply chain partner to the HANBIT-Nano program, supporting INNOSPACE through aerospace hardware and supply chain support including rivets, pins and collars.

INNOSPACE, a South Korean private space launch vehicle company, engraved the names of 265 employees, 37 investments firms and 578 partner companies on the top plate of the launch vehicle’s payload adapter to recognize the people and organizations contributing to the development and operation of HANBIT-Nano.





“Being recognized on the INNOSPACE HANBIT-Nano Payload Adapter is a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives the aerospace industry forward,” said Matt Lacki, President of FDH Hardware. “This milestone highlights our commitment to being a trusted supply chain solutions partner, ensuring innovators like INNOSPACE have the reliable products and expertise they need to achieve breakthroughs and reach new frontiers.”

Located inside the payload fairing at the top of the launch vehicle, the payload adapter connects HANBIT-Nano to its satellite component. It secures and protects the payload during launch, then releases it after the vehicle reaches its target orbit. The payload adapter serves as the final link between the payload and the launch vehicle and is the component that remains in space the longest.

HANBIT-Nano is scheduled to launch from the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil. The mission is intended to validate in-flight design improvements and quality assurance measures. The launch vehicle will also carry InnoSat-0, an internally developed test satellite, enabling INNOSPACE to evaluate its satellite development capabilities alongside the launch vehicle’s performance and the operational integrity of its systems throughout each phase of flight.

As FDH Aero continues to grow, it remains focused on serving customers and strengthening its position as the trusted global supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry. FDH combines product and technical expertise with inventory-backed execution to provide planning, execution and value-added supply chain capabilities to aerospace and defense customers globally.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 700,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

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