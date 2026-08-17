Gelatin Market to Grow from USD 4.59 Billion in 2026 to USD 6.43 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global gelatin market will grow from USD 4.59 billion in 2026 to USD 6.43 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Growth is driven by increasing demand for natural and protein-based ingredients, expanding applications across food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and personal care, rising consumer interest in health and wellness products, and growing adoption of clean-label formulations. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, while marine gelatin is projected to be the fastest-growing source segment and health & nutrition the fastest-growing application.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2026: USD 4.59 billion

• Market forecast, 2031: USD 6.43 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 7.0% (2026–2031)

• Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

• Fastest-growing source: Marine

• Fastest-growing application: Health & Nutrition

• Report scope: 300 market data tables, 45 figures, 280 pages

• Market segmentation: Source, Material Source, Type, Application, Function, Manufacturing Process, and Region

• Key players: Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) – PB Leiner, GELITA (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine s.p.a (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Narmada Gelatines Ltd (India), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), Weishardt (France), Trobas B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Hengxin Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIAN FUNINGPU BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China), Sichuan Raybo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Jiruite Gelatin Co., Ltd (China), and others.

Why This Market Matters

Gelatin is a versatile, protein-based ingredient valued for its gelling, stabilizing, thickening, emulsifying, and film-forming properties. Its expanding use across food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, personal care, and technical applications is creating strong growth opportunities. Rising demand for clean-label and natural ingredients, protein-enriched foods, dietary supplements, functional foods, and collagen-based wellness products is further supporting market expansion.

Market Overview

The global gelatin market is expanding as manufacturers respond to increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients that provide both nutritional and functional benefits. Gelatin is widely used in confectionery products, functional foods, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical formulations, and personal care products. Advancements in processing technologies and the development of specialized gelatin grades are broadening its application scope, while manufacturers are increasingly focusing on quality enhancement, product innovation, and sustainable sourcing practices.

Analyst Perspective

Gelatin is evolving beyond its traditional role as a gelling and stabilizing ingredient into a strategic component of health, wellness, and functional product formulations. Growing consumer interest in protein-rich products, collagen-based supplements, healthy aging solutions, and clean-label ingredients is creating new avenues for market expansion. At the same time, the development of alternative sources such as marine gelatin is helping manufacturers address diverse dietary, cultural, and religious preferences.

Segment Analysis

By source, the marine segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Marine gelatin, primarily derived from fish skin, scales, and bones, is gaining popularity as an alternative to bovine and porcine sources. Its compatibility with Halal and Kosher requirements, along with growing demand for specialized ingredients in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods, is supporting rapid adoption. Increasing efforts to utilize fish processing by-products are also contributing to segment growth.

By application, the health & nutrition segment is projected to be the fastest-growing. Increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, physical fitness, healthy aging, and dietary supplementation is driving demand for gelatin in nutraceutical formulations, protein-enriched products, functional foods, gummy supplements, sports nutrition, and collagen-based wellness products. Growing interest in joint health, bone health, skin wellness, and overall nutrition is further expanding the application of gelatin worldwide.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the gelatin industry during the forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries, along with rising consumer health consciousness across countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing consumption of dietary supplements, functional foods, confectionery products, and health-focused formulations is strengthening regional demand. Growing pharmaceutical production capacity and investments in healthcare and food processing are also creating favorable market opportunities.

Key Industry Trends

• Growing demand for natural, protein-based, and clean-label ingredients is supporting gelatin adoption.

• Rising health and wellness awareness is accelerating demand for gelatin-based nutraceutical and functional products.

• Marine gelatin is gaining momentum as an alternative source aligned with diverse dietary, cultural, and religious preferences.

• Increasing demand for collagen-based supplements, gummy vitamins, sports nutrition, and healthy aging products is expanding applications.

• Advancements in processing technologies and specialized gelatin grades are broadening the application landscape.

• Sustainable sourcing and utilization of animal and fish processing by-products are becoming increasingly important across the industry.

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Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Gelatin Market include Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) – PB Leiner, GELITA (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine s.p.a (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Narmada Gelatines Ltd (India), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), Weishardt (France), Trobas B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Hengxin Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIAN FUNINGPU BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China), Sichuan Raybo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Jiruite Gelatin Co., Ltd (China), and others.

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