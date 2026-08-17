DentSpa Earns GHA Certification for Its International Patient Experience



Photo: DentSpa executives with GHA team

ISTANBUL, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentSpa Private Oral and Dental Health Polyclinic , located in the heart of Istanbul has achieved Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience.

For DentSpa, the certification of its International Patients Program is more than relevant. In fact, it is the main axis of the activities of the clinic, founded by Dr. Ahnaf Aljajah in 2018, in the heart of Istanbul, in the Sisli district. Patients from the US, Canada, the UK, as well as from Europe, are receiving the highest standard of dental care, with more than 50,000 treatments already performed. The clinic has a staff of 20+ specialist dentists. There are 150+ call center agents to assist with any questions or to set up appointments and 30+ members of the medical advisory team. They are supported by a team of planners, drivers, hotel coordinators and patient experience managers.

GHA Certification for DentSpa focuses on those aspects of Medical Travel which are part of patients’ experiences but are not described in dental clinics’ portfolios. Inquiries, pre-arrival correspondence, treatment planning, informed consent, cross-cultural services and languages, financial issues, travel to and from Turkiye, transfer between clinics and stages of care, discharge from care and follow-up after return home, etc. are all aspects that will be examined.

“Achieving GHA Certification is an important validation of DentSpa’s commitment to international patients and the trust they place in us when traveling abroad for dental care,” said Dr. Ahnaf Aljajah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DentSpa. “Our goal has always been to combine clinical excellence, advanced technology, transparent communication, and a comfortable, supportive experience so that every guest feels confident and cared for throughout the entire journey. The GHA Certification process helped us look at the patient experience through a truly international lens, strengthen our systems around the unique needs of medical travelers, and further align our program with globally recognized best practices. For DentSpa, GHA adds value not only as a mark of recognition, but as a framework for continuous improvement, trust-building, and sustainable growth in the global dental travel market.”

Scale behind the patient experience

DentSpa was established in 2018 in Istanbul. Today, it receives patients from all over the world: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe. DentSpa offers treatments including dental implants, full-arch rehabilitation as well as other complicated and multidisciplinary restorative dental treatment such as crowns and bridges, periodontal treatments. DentSpa dentists are also experts in smile design, using veneers.

DentSpa patients travel from all over the world for their dental treatment and care to its clinics in Istanbul, Turkiye. Each patient receives the best care and treatment available, and can also relax at the spa-like facilities within the clinic, in order to get the most out of their dental treatment. This way DentSpa makes sure their journey to Istanbul for dental treatment is as relaxing and stress free as possible.

“DentSpa’s achievement reflects a sophisticated understanding of what today’s medical travelers expect: not only excellent clinical care, but clarity, coordination, cultural sensitivity, transparency, and dependable follow-up across every stage of the journey,” said Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation. “Many organizations serving international patients focus heavily on marketing, facilities, or technology, but may overlook the hidden operational gaps that influence trust, safety, conversion, loyalty, and long-term reputation. GHA Certification helps organizations see the patient journey through the eyes of the medical traveler and the global partners who refer, finance, or support that care. By achieving Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience, DentSpa has demonstrated that it is not simply attracting international dental patients; it is investing in the systems, standards, and accountability required to serve them with consistency, transparency, and confidence.”

GHA certification of DentSpa’s processes outside of the treatment of patients will be a huge reference for the clinic’s growth. DentSpa’s focus will remain on keeping the cross-border process of care for dental patients as clear and simple as possible. Communication before patients’ travel, treatment planning and costs, patients’ logistics in Istanbul, as well as post-treatment follow-up are core elements of the process.

About DentSpa

DentSpa is a unique dental care provider for international patients, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkiye. Founded by CEO Dr. Ahnaf Aljajah in 2018, DentSpa is a group of private clinics, delivering advanced dental and maxillofacial care. Supported by a variety of teams, including the Medical Advisory Team, the Treatment Planners, the Drivers and the Hotel Coordinators, as well as the Patient Experience Team, DentSpa’s vast range of treatments include dental implants, full-arch rehabilitation, All-on-4 and All-on-6 procedures, as well as a range of oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures. This includes a variety of bone grafting procedures, as well as a range of complex Prosthodontic and Restorative treatments, including crowns and bridges, full-mouth rehabilitation, periodontal treatment, veneers and smile design, to name but a few. For more information, please visit dentspa.com .

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) works with healthcare providers, governments and other organizations within the Global Health and Wellness industry to assist in improving the patient experience as well as the healthcare practices for those patients that are traveling for medical care and/or wellness treatments. GHA provides the Certification, Accreditation, Training and even Advisory Services in order to improve healthcare systems around the world. For more information on Global Healthcare Accreditation please visit: GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

DentSpa Press Office

pr@dentspa.com.tr

+90 850 255 8888

dentspa.com

Sisli, Istanbul · Turkiye

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ee602e-e986-4594-b446-fc27391afe5e