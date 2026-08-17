Bridging Healthcare and Football: How Ballipinar Dental Clinic is Scoring Big in the UK Market

CEO of Antalya-based dental healthcare provider Ballipinar Dental Clinic Rıdvan Ballipinar talks about how they created international visibility and connections through their partnership with English football club Gillingham Football Club.



Photo: Dt Ridvan Ballipinar, CEO of Ballipinar Dental Clinic via FL Comms

ANTALYA, Turkiye, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballipinar Dental Clinic is celebrating the positive impact of its sponsorship of English football club Gillingham Football Club. The Turkish dental healthcare provider’s brand awareness is being raised in one of the world’s most passionate football markets, providing opportunities to serve international patients.

Since the start of the partnership in October 2025 the Ballipinar logo and name have been advertised on the LED screens of the home matches of Gillingham Football Club at Priestfield Stadium. This way Ballipinar Dental Clinic has reached an audience of football supporters in the United Kingdom.

Ballipinar Dental Clinic’s ambition is to build meaningful international connections, to increase awareness of dental care in Antalya. So they have been working to associate the name of Ballipinar with the sport of football in a setting that includes a lot of community, commitment and loyalty.

Rıdvan Ballipinar, CEO of Ballipinar Dental Clinic proudly states that Ballipinar Dental Clinic is proud sponsor of Gillingham Football Club.

“Football is able to bring people together and this is giving us the opportunity to communicate with a different type of audience in a very powerful way,” said Rıdvan Ballipinar of Ballipinar Dental Clinic. “Since the beginning of our contract we considered this to be more than an advertisement. This agreement is a means to build a bridge between Antalya and the UK and to promote our brand in new markets around the world, while clearly showing the international approach of Ballipinar Dental Clinic.”

Ballipinar Dental Clinic is based in Antalya, one of the leading international tourism destinations in Turkiye. Ballipinar Dental Clinic has an increasingly international outlook and therefore it is only natural for the organization to strengthen ties with Gillingham Football Club, a club based in a city known for its history of health tourism in the UK, through the sponsorship of the club.

With such a large and thriving health tourism sector in the Antalya area, Ballipinar Dental Clinic will continue to grow and develop as an Antalya-based organization and as a healthcare provider to a world-wide patient base. The partnership with the English football club, Gillingham Football Club, has given the dental clinic the opportunity to get noticed within an extremely competitive international sports market, of which football is by far the largest followed sport.

For Rıdvan Ballipinar, however, the emotional value of the partnership is just as important as its commercial significance.

“Every time Ballipinar Dental Clinic appears on screens at a Gillingham Football Club match, it gives us feelings of pride and happiness. We feel as though we are representing not only our clinic but also the town of Antalya and the health tourism services it has to offer to patients from all over the world.”

The sponsorship for Ballipinar allows the clinic to get involved in the culture of English football, as this is the way to the hearts of the British. There is a great connection and a mutual trust between the football clubs and their supporters in Britain. Ballipinar Dental Clinic shares the same philosophy of trust:

“Trust is key in health care as loyalty and belonging to a club is key in football. We are a big believer of both and that is why this partnership is so good for us. It shows us that there are lots of people out there that share the same values as us. Our patients need to feel that we are giving them the best care possible and that we are welcoming them, listening to them and treating them as an individual. Fans of football want the same from their club and that is why we are enjoying this partnership so much,” says Ridvan Ballipinar.

Moreover, Ballipinar team appreciates the chance of seeing a Turkish healthcare brand advertised consistently in a highly competitive international sports market. Ballipinar Dental Clinic’s partnership with Gillingham Football Club is also an opportunity for the clinic to strengthen its connection with audiences in the UK, British visitors to the city of Antalya and health tourists.

As Ballipinar Dental Clinic continues to develop its international presence, the clinic says it will remain focused on combining clinical standards with the personal hospitality for which Antalya and Turkiye are internationally recognised. The association of Ballipinar with Gillingham Football Club has become an important chapter of the Dental Health Centre, in its increasingly international efforts.

Ridvan Ballipinar says, “It has been a lot of fun and a very positive experience for us all. The fact that the team and fans of Gillingham Football Club have taken to Ballipinar Dental Clinic so much, gives us great pride. We look at this sponsorship with gratitude. We’d sincerely like to thank to Gillingham fans for welcoming us.”

You can watch Ballipinar’s “Proud to stand alongside Gillingham Football Club and its incredible community” video at https://youtu.be/XJ_iDo2-kOw

ABOUT BALLIPINAR DENTAL CLINIC

Ballipinar Dental Clinic is a dental healthcare provider based in Antalya, Turkiye, with additional branches in Afyon, Emirdağ and Sandıklı, offering dental services to domestic and international patients. With a focus on patient experience, clinical quality and personalised care, the centre welcomes patients from a range of international markets and aims to contribute to Turkiye’s growing reputation as a destination for dental and health tourism.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ugur Alkapar

FL Communications

ugur@flcommunications.co.uk

+90 532 701 10 97

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbe046a1-7925-4ab0-8220-d63db40a65ca