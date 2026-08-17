VisionSpark Releases Free EOS Integrator Salary Guide as Compensation for #2 Leaders Climbs 15-20%

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionSpark, an Inc. 5000-recognized executive search firm specializing in Integrator and #2 Leader placements, has released the EOS Integrator Salary Guide , a free resource providing 2025 compensation benchmarks for Integrators at companies running the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). An Integrator, often referred to as a #2 Leader, COO, or Second in Command, is the operational leader who executes a company's strategy and holds its leadership team accountable.

The EOS Integrator Salary Guide provides 2025 salary, bonus, and equity benchmarks by company size and U.S. region, giving CEOs and Integrators a shared reference point that has been largely missing from the market. Compensation for the role has grown 15 to 20 percent over the past three years, and national averages for Integrator base salary sit near $109,500, according to third-party labor market data cited in the guide.

Demand for accurate Integrator and COO compensation data has grown alongside the role itself, as more founder-led companies adopt structured operating systems to manage growth. Despite that shift, benchmarking data specific to the Integrator function has remained fragmented, leaving many Visionaries to set compensation using generic executive salary aggregators that were never built for the role.

VisionSpark works exclusively with EOS-driven organizations on Integrator and #2 Leader searches, operating on a fixed-fee model rather than a percentage-based commission. The firm's search process is built around aligning compensation, role scope, and leadership fit before an offer is made, an approach that shaped the framework behind the new guide.

"When Visionaries underpay, they usually attract someone who can manage tasks instead of someone who can truly lead the business," said Alec Broadfoot, CEO of VisionSpark. "They end up hiring a glorified project manager rather than an Integrator who can own execution, build leaders, and make decisions. The founder stays stuck in the middle of everything, and the business never gets the leverage they were hoping for."

The guide organizes compensation data into three tiers that reflect how the Integrator role changes as a company scales:

Tactical Integrator — for companies under $10 million in revenue, where the role centers on building systems and creating operational order.

Growth-Stage Integrator — for companies between $10 million and $50 million, where the role expands to cross-functional alignment and leadership team development.

Executive Integrator — for companies at $50 million or more, often preparing for scale or exit, where the role becomes board-facing and strategic.

Each tier includes base salary ranges across the Midwest, South, East Coast, and West Coast, along with guidance on when bonus structures, profit sharing, and equity typically enter the compensation conversation.

The guide also addresses a pattern VisionSpark has observed repeatedly in its search work: compensation missteps run in both directions. Underpaying tends to attract candidates who can execute tasks but cannot lead, while overpaying without clearly defined authority creates a different kind of mismatch.

"Overpaying doesn't solve the problem either," Broadfoot said. "Sometimes Visionaries throw a big salary at the role before they've clearly defined expectations or decision rights. Compensation can't fix role clarity. If the company isn't ready to empower an Integrator, paying more simply makes an expensive mismatch."

Getting compensation right at the outset is directly tied to hiring outcomes: candidates who feel undervalued withdraw mid-process, while mismatched offers at the wrong level often lead to turnover within the first 18 months. Beyond the salary data itself, the EOS Integrator Salary Guide reflects VisionSpark's broader view that compensation is only one part of a successful Integrator hire. The firm's Integrator search and #2 Leader Search services are built around evaluating role clarity, leadership alignment, and cultural fit alongside pay, on the premise that the strongest candidates are evaluating the company as closely as the company is evaluating them.

The release of the guide reflects a broader shift in how EOS-driven organizations are approaching leadership hiring. As more founder-led companies formalize their operating systems, the demand for accurate, role-specific compensation data is expected to continue growing alongside it.

The EOS Integrator Salary Guide is available now as a free download at https://visionsparksearch.com/eos-integrator-salary-guide-download/.

About VisionSpark

VisionSpark is an Inc. 5000-recognized executive search and people strategy firm dedicated to transforming companies through a tools-based approach that ensures the right people are in the right seats. Through its proprietary People Plan™ methodology, VisionSpark supports organizations with executive search, integrator placement, team building, and leadership alignment services designed for scalable growth. Learn more at visionsparksearch.com .

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