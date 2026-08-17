Global CEOs to Convene at Optica's Global Photonics Economic Forum as Early Bird Registration Enters Final Month

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As photonics becomes increasingly critical to artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and next-generation communications, more than 400 executives and decision-makers from around the world are expected to gather at the Global Photonics Economic Forum (GPEF) 2026, taking place 24–25 September in Málaga, Spain.

With Early Bird registration available through 04 September, professionals still have the opportunity to join the industry's premier executive forum before registration rates increase. Organized by Optica, GPEF is the only international forum dedicated exclusively to the economic, strategic and business future of optics and photonics, bringing together the leaders who are driving innovation, investment and growth across the global ecosystem.

Over two days, CEOs, senior executives, investors, government officials and research leaders will examine the opportunities and challenges shaping one of the world's fastest-growing enabling technologies—from AI infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing to quantum technologies, resilient supply chains, industrial policy and global competitiveness.

"Photonics is increasingly recognized as a strategic technology that underpins economic growth, national competitiveness and technological leadership," said José Pozo, Chief Technology Officer at Optica. "The Global Photonics Economic Forum provides a unique environment where the leaders shaping our industry can discuss not only the technologies of tomorrow, but also the business strategies, partnerships and policies that will determine how innovation reaches the marketplace."

A World-Class Executive Program

GPEF 2026 features keynote presentations from internationally recognized leaders representing some of the world's most innovative technology companies, including:

Andreas Bechtolsheim , Co-Founder and Chief Architect, Arista Networks

, Co-Founder and Chief Architect, Arista Networks Satish Dhanasekaran , President and CEO, Keysight Technologies

, President and CEO, Keysight Technologies Michael Hurlston , President and CEO, Lumentum

, President and CEO, Lumentum Holly Hulse , President and CEO, Lightera

, President and CEO, Lightera Aldo Kamper , CEO, ams OSRAM

, CEO, ams OSRAM Mark Gitin , CEO, IPG Photonics

, CEO, IPG Photonics John Morris , Chief Technology Officer, Seagate

, Chief Technology Officer, Seagate Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer, Coherent

The executive agenda includes discussions on:

Artificial intelligence infrastructure

Quantum technologies and commercialization

Semiconductor manufacturing

Global supply chains and industrial resilience

International competitiveness and industrial policy

Investment trends and market outlook

Executive leadership in a rapidly evolving technology landscape



The forum will also celebrate the 2026 Optica i4 Prize winners—Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Lumentum, recipient of the Individual Award, and TRUMPF, recipient of the Corporate Award—recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation across the global photonics industry.

More Than a Conference

The Global Photonics Economic Forum is more than a conference—it is where the strategic conversations shaping the future of the photonics industry take place.

There is no other international forum dedicated exclusively to the global economic future of optics and photonics technologies. More importantly, it is not only the topics that make GPEF unique, but also the people leading the discussions. Attendees hear directly from billion-dollar company CEOs, technology pioneers, investors and senior policymakers who are navigating today's market challenges and identifying tomorrow's opportunities.

Their experience, strategic vision and real-world perspectives create an environment where meaningful conversations become lasting partnerships and ideas evolve into action.

In addition to two days of executive programming, attendees will participate in an industry exhibition, executive networking receptions and exclusive networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration across the global photonics ecosystem.

Register Before 04 September

Early Bird registration is available through 04 September 2026.

Registration Rates

Optica Corporate Members: €390

€390 Non-members: €600

Beginning 5 September, registration rates increase to:

Optica Corporate Members: €770

€770 Non-members: €1,191

VAT applies where applicable.

Additional information, the complete agenda and registration details are available at globalphotonicseconomicforum.org .

About the Global Photonics Economic Forum

The Global Photonics Economic Forum (GPEF) is Optica's annual executive forum dedicated to the economic, business and strategic issues shaping the future of the global photonics industry. Bringing together leaders from industry, government, finance, the forum provides a platform for high-level dialogue on innovation, investment, industrial policy and international collaboration. Now in its third edition, GPEF continues to grow each year, reflecting the increasing global importance of photonics as a strategic technology and the industry's demand for a dedicated executive forum.

About Optica

Optica, Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide, is the Society dedicated to promoting the generation, application, archiving and dissemination of knowledge in the field. Founded in 1916, it is the leading organization for scientists, engineers, business professionals, students and others interested in the science of light. Optica's renowned publications, meetings, online resources and in-person activities fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate scientific, technical and educational achievement. Discover more at: Optica.org

Media Contact

Optica Media Relations

mediarelations@optica.org

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