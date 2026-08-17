Forever to For Sale: The Resilient Flooring Benefits for Short- and Long-Term Homeowners

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Whether you just closed on your forever home or decided to stay put with a low-interest loan and renovate, choosing the right flooring often pays off. Flooring is a foundation homeowners count on every day in their homes and often a key factor for potential buyers. No matter where you are in your home journey, your flooring needs to deliver.

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Great design, durability, ease of maintenance, convenience, indoor air quality, performance and value – these are universal considerations when choosing flooring, but not every type of flooring offers these benefits with such a wide breadth of options. Resilient flooring has a host of solutions that offer a balance of performance with personalization, making it a great option for homeowners at every stage of their building or renovation journeys.

Resilient Meets You Where You Are

If you’re staying put, one of the most impactful things you can do to improve your home is refresh your floors. In addition to a new and inspiring aesthetic, resilient flooring offers numerous options that deliver more.

Ease of maintenance is one of the most valued attributes in flooring. Resilient flooring has a host of options that are known for how easy they are to clean and how well they stand up to furry friends’ claws and accidental spills.

On the other hand, if you’re moving on and up, it’s important to remember dated and poorly maintained flooring are red flags for potential buyers or renters, making them consider repair costs or whether the rest of the home has been maintained. Updating flooring prior to selling often supports the value of your home compared to similar homes with worn or outdated floors. They inspire in the listing photos, create a positive first impression and make your home feel move-in ready.

No matter where you are in your home journey, when you’re balancing your budget for upgrades, it’s important to consider where you’ll get a good reward for your investment. Resilient flooring offers thousands of options to refresh any space in your home at a host of price points.

When designing or redesigning a space, it’s important to also look beyond durability and performance and consider the invisible benefits like indoor air quality. Resilient flooring offers two major third-party certifications in indoor air quality. The FloorScore certification means your floors have been tested and confirmed to promote good indoor air quality. For rigid core flooring, Assure C e rtified also has strict standards for indoor air quality and content and performance requirements. Both give you and your family peace of mind, knowing your floors are creating a better home environment where you live, play and work.

Sound Footing for Any Stage in the Home Journey

Ultimately, resilient flooring has numerous options that deliver beauty and performance for your family now and years down the road. Whether you’re staying put or moving to your next home, resilient flooring meets you where you are in life and helps you enjoy the next step. Its combination of thousands of designs, durability, ease of maintenance, third-party certifications and more make it a great option for sellers and dwellers.

To learn more about the benefits of resilient flooring, visit BeautifullyRespo n sible.com .

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