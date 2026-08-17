AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 14 August 2026 regarding the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the second half year of 2026, in total NOK 36,482,116. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 21 May 2026.
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced Currency: NOK
Last Day Inclusive: 14 September 2026
Ex-Date: 15 September 2026
Record Date: 16 September 2026
Payment Date: On or about 22 September 2026
Date of Approval: 13 August 2026
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.
Dated: 17 August 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com