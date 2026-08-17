AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 14 August 2026 regarding the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the second half year of 2026, in total NOK 36,482,116. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 21 May 2026.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced Currency: NOK

Last Day Inclusive: 14 September 2026

Ex-Date: 15 September 2026

Record Date: 16 September 2026

Payment Date: On or about 22 September 2026

Date of Approval: 13 August 2026

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 17 August 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com



Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com