AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

 | Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 14 August 2026 regarding the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the second half year of 2026, in total NOK 36,482,116. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 21 May 2026.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount:           NOK 1.00 per share 
Announced Currency:    NOK
Last Day Inclusive:        14 September 2026 
Ex-Date:                         15 September 2026 
Record Date:                  16 September 2026 
Payment Date:                On or about 22 September 2026 
Date of Approval:            13 August 2026  

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 17 August 2026        
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com 

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse     Chief Executive Officer
Phone:    +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:    +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:    knesse@akvagroup.com 


Ronny Meinkøhn    Chief Financial Officer
Phone:    +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:    +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:    rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


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