Armada's Loraine Yalch Named Recipient of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada , a leading provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that Loraine Yalch, President, Commercial Accounts, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award , presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), in the Workforce Innovator category.

The Workforce Innovator category pays tribute to female leaders whose efforts in supply chain education and workforce development help build a better workforce. Yalch was recognized for redesigning Armada's customer management organization around scalable processes, structured career pathways, and a philosophy that treats organizational design as a workforce development tool, not just an efficiency exercise.

"Winning new business is important, but what motivates me most is what growth creates for our people. Every new customer, every new capability, and every new market expansion opens doors for someone on our team to develop new skills, take on greater responsibility, and advance their career,” said Loraine Yalch, President, Commercial Accounts at Armada. I've always believed that exceptional customer outcomes are the product of strong teams, open communication, and a willingness to reach across functions to solve problems together."

Yalch leads Armada's Customer Experience organization, overseeing a team of approximately 30 professionals responsible for roughly 70 of the company's most strategic Flagship and Enterprise customer relationships, part of a broader base of approximately 500 customers. Over the past year, she architected a new operating model built around customer and industry segmentation and a dedicated CX enablement function, designed to help Armada's customer teams scale alongside the company's expansion beyond its foodservice roots following its integration with Sunset Transportation.

Yalch's leadership philosophy centers on three principles she communicates directly to her team: no surprises, radical transparency, and a preference for reaching out rather than going it alone. That approach has shaped not only how her team operates internally, but how Armada shows up for customers every day. Her redesigned model has also created new career pathways for Armada employees, allowing account managers who built expertise in one industry to grow into new sectors as the company expands.

This recognition from SDCE reinforces Armada's investment in the people and processes behind its customer experience organization, and highlights Yalch's role in building a workforce model designed to scale alongside the company's continued growth.

Yalch and the other 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award winners will be honored at the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ , taking place November 17–19 in Charleston, South Carolina. To learn more about Armada, visit www.armada.net .

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, combining consultant-grade expertise with accountable execution to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. With more than 100 years of operating experience, its integrated services span supply chain engineering, freight brokerage, managed transportation, warehousing, international logistics, and cross-border compliance and clearance, built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at www.armada.net .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com