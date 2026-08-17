Jonas Brothers Are Burnin' Up with PopUp Bagels





NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things are officially Burnin' Up. PopUp Bagels , the Not Famous but Known® bagel brand, is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers to debut a limited-edition Hot Pepper Parmesan Cream Cheese, available at all PopUp Bagels locations nationwide from August 17 through August 26, 2026.

Through PopUp Bagels’ limited-edition drop model, the Jonas Brothers are bringing the heat with a schmear that combines rich, savory parmesan with just the right kick of heat. Paired with PopUp's signature hot, whole bagels, it's a collaboration worthy of the "Burning Up" schmear name - now available at PopUp Bagels locations.

Like many great stories, this one started with a simple DM. Joe Jonas slid into PopUp Bagels' Instagram with three words: "Burnin' up collab?" That message kicked off a collaboration pairing PopUp's signature hot, whole bagels with a bold Hot Pepper Parmesan Cream Cheese.

"PopUp Bagels and I had been going back and forth online for a while, so this collaboration felt like a natural next step," said Joe Jonas. "Sending that 'Burnin' up collab?' DM was the easy part, from there, it just clicked. Getting to launch it alongside our tour has been a blast, and I can't wait for everyone to try it."

"The flavor is bold, the bagels are incredible, it's a perfect fit," said Nick Jonas.

"We grew up in Jersey, and I still live here... bagels are basically in our DNA, so this one was a no-brainer," said Kevin Jonas.



"Some collaborations just make sense because they're built around bringing people together," said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. "The Jonas Brothers have built an incredible community of fans over the years, and we wanted to create something that matched that energy. Hot Pepper Parmesan is bold, fun, and made to be shared over a hot bagel."

The Hot Pepper Parmesan Cream Cheese will be available at all PopUp Bagels locations while supplies last from August 17 through August 26. Pre-orders will be available online at popupbagels.com. For a full list of locations, visit popupbagels.com/locations. Follow @popupbagels and @jonasbrothers on Instagram and TikTok throughout the campaign for exclusive content, giveaways, behind-the-scenes moments, and a few more surprises along the way.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

Contact:

Madeline@popupbagels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b0debc-c877-4417-89eb-b43200abb019