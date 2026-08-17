Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Progress While XRP Price Prediction Can Hit $50

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has confirmed progress toward its Binance listing, and that announcement now pulls crypto news readers in one of two directions, the other being an XRP price prediction stretching toward $50. The first story is Pepeto itself, a presale past $10.66 million and moving toward its Binance listing while buyers hurry in before it closes, and presales remain the corner of crypto where the biggest early returns have always come from. The second is XRP, where that $50 question refuses to go away.

This article answers both, our way. We lay the XRP price prediction numbers out first, with real data and what $50 would actually require. Then we point the same math at Pepeto, and the gap between the two answers explains where serious money is moving this cycle.

Crypto News: The $50 XRP Price Prediction, Explained With Real Numbers

With Pepeto's Binance progress confirmed, give XRP its credit first, the momentum is real. The XRP price broke through $1.10 this week on volume 88% above normal per CoinDesk, and on Polymarket, traders now price a 70% chance it finishes the month above $1.20 per Finbold . Bullish voices are getting louder too. Writing for Yahoo Finance about the XRP price prediction, Chris Macdonald argues XRP price could reach $10 in 2026 if big institutions keep buying and regulation keeps improving, per Cryptonews.

So the trend is up. The problem is the destination, and this is where we run our own test on every big prediction, the market-cap ceiling test: never price the token, price what the whole coin must become. Multiply $50 by XRP's 61.86 billion tokens and the answer is a market cap above $3 trillion, bigger than Apple, a size nothing in crypto outside Bitcoin has ever touched. The test explains why even the most bullish public call stops at $10, and our math on that one lands at a 9x needing years of everything going right. A 9x is good. But crypto is able to deliver much more.

The Real Reason Big Money Keeps Entering Pepeto Before the Binance Listing

Crypto remains the one market capable of delivering massive returns from small money, and the most reliable way to find the next one is to study the past. Run through every success story this market has produced and two facts repeat in all of them: the winners bought early, and again and again, what they bought early was a meme coin. That is exactly where Pepeto sits today, still in presale, still a meme coin at heart, and on top of that base it adds an innovation layer no early meme coin ever carried. Three problems bleed crypto traders daily: fees eat the profits, liquidity sits broken across chains that cannot reach each other, and scam tokens empty wallets faster than anyone can react. Pepeto's tools, all laid out on the official website, answer all three: trading with zero fees, one platform covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and a bridge that moves tokens across those chains instantly. And the team behind it is big-league: the build is led by a senior Binance developer whose past platforms processed billions in daily volume, experienced hands building what they have already built once at scale, not an unknown team experimenting.

Put the pieces together and the picture is big. Whale-sized buys keep landing on-chain, proof the largest wallets already see what Pepeto is. And every past cycle taught the same lesson: the people who spotted where whale money went before a listing collected the most after it.

Conclusion

XRP price prediction proved 3 important things: XRP is strong, XRP is rising, and XRP price is limited by its own size, a market value in the tens of billions leaves no room for the multiples that change lives. Counting on a large cap alone means waiting on a miracle that cannot happen.

Pepeto's numbers point the other way. $10 million raised. An exchange already functioning, its build led by a senior Binance developer. Viral growth at a scale this market has rarely seen, the kind veterans last watched form around Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. For a watchlist chasing real returns this cycle, the case makes itself.

One thing shrinks while everything else grows: the entry price. Each round that closes lifts it, and the Binance listing shuts the door for good. Anyone can revisit the numbers past cycles produced, what $2,000 at presale pricing became after every viral Binance debut that casually delivered a 20x, and what the same $2,000 did inside a $65 billion market cap. Investors that learned the lesson the hard way are filling this presale. They lived the version of this story where waiting cost them everything, and they are not playing the audience twice.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $50 in 2026?

No, the market-cap ceiling test kills it: $50 needs XRP worth over $3 trillion, larger than Apple. Even the boldest call, $10 from Yahoo Finance's Chris Macdonald, is a 9x needing years.

Which is the top crypto presale of 2026?

Pepeto leads 2026 crypto presales, and the XRP veterans filling its rounds say why: each closing round lifts the entry price, the Binance listing ends it for good, and they refuse to relive the wait that cost them everything.