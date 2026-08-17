The Belstead Welcomes Residents in August as North Attleboro Gains 304 New Apartments

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (August 17, 2026) — Marcus Partners, a real estate investment, management, and development firm, today announced that The Belstead, a new 304-unit apartment community, is welcoming its first residents this August.

Professionally managed by Greystar, the property offers a new high-quality rental option in North Attleboro with extensive community benefits.

"The Belstead brings much-needed housing and supports North Attleboro's long-term goals by delivering housing that responds to both today's needs and the community's future," said Levi Reilly, Partner and Head of Development at Marcus Partners. "As the region continues to face a significant shortage of quality housing, we aim to help address that need through thoughtful, well-planned projects. Working in partnership with the Town, this new rental community expands housing choice for a range of residents—from longtime community members looking to downsize without leaving the area to newcomers seeking to build their lives in this vibrant community."

The Belstead offers apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, available in two finish schemes. Each residence includes shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, tiled kitchen backsplashes, luxury vinyl tile flooring, all-electric stainless-steel appliances, triple-pane tilt and turn windows, keyless entry, and an in-home washer and dryer. Select apartments offer expansive closets with a sliding barn door.

The Sun Lounge—a resort-style pool with a surrounding deck, lounge seating, and shaded umbrellas—serves as the centerpiece of The Belstead. It sits alongside The Green, an outdoor courtyard with additional seating, grilling stations, fire pits, and lawn games.

Other amenities include Stix House, a clubhouse with billiards and a media lounge; The Study, a co-working space with individual nooks and open seating for residents who work from home; Fitness Club, a gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment; Belstead Barkery, an on-site dog park; and Common Plot, a set of resident gardens where neighbors can grow their own produce. The community also offers surface parking, detached garages, and EV charging stations.

Built on the site of a former driving range and family fun center, The Belstead sits in a North Attleboro neighborhood with easy access to local shops, restaurants, and salons, along with parks, playgrounds, and other recreational opportunities. The Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Patriot Place are both just minutes away, and the property offers convenient access to Boston and Providence via the MBTA Commuter Rail and I-95.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit thebelsteadapts.com or call 508-290-8273.

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About Marcus Partners

Marcus Partners is a vertically integrated real estate firm specializing in real estate investment, management and development. The firm focuses on value-add investment strategies across industrial, multifamily, and other property types. Marcus Partners and its affiliates currently own, control, operate, or are developing more than 7 million square feet of real estate and 4,300+ multifamily units. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in Metro New York, the Mid-Atlantic, and Atlanta.

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Marcus Partners

todd.usher@greystar.com