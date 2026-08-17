Arax Recognizes 2026 InvestmentNews Women to Watch Excellence Awardee

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax, a national wealth management company, is pleased to recognize Kate Johnson, a Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, who has been named an Excellence Awardee for The Thrivent Financial Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service as part of InvestmentNews’ Women to Watch Awards.

This honor recognizes individuals or teams led by women whose contributions of time, leadership and financial support over a sustained period, beyond normal expectations, have made significant impacts in the communities and causes they serve. For nearly a decade, Johnson has dedicated her talent, time and personal resources to strengthening nonprofit organizations across her home state of Wyoming, while drawing on her experience in wealth management to support long-term planning, financial stewardship and organizational growth.

“Kate exemplifies the kind of seasoned, community-oriented professional we built Arax to support, and this honor is well-deserved,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax. “The advisors across our network have earned their reputations by building genuine relationships and delivering for the families and individuals who trust them with what matters most. We’re pleased to stand behind Kate, who embodies our commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-impact guidance every day.”

Nominations for the Women to Watch awards were gathered from across the wealth management industry and supplemented with in-depth research from the InvestmentNews Awards team, then reviewed by a panel of independent judges to select the Excellence Awardees. Selection for this category is based on philanthropic and community service contributions over the prior 12 months. No compensation was paid in connection with this award. Final winners for each category will be announced at the InvestmentNews awards ceremony in New York City on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

With over $43 billion in assets under management, Arax brings together a community of established financial advisors, providing centralized resources, strategic support and integrated capabilities that enhance how they serve their clients. Arax continues to grow rapidly, supporting advisors who serve high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions across key wealth markets nationwide.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas”) is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed. ATPW is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arax.

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in established RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan, a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses, Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

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Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

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