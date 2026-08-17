Security National Financial Corporation Appoints Alissa Neufeld as Chief Legal Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol “SNFCA”) today announced that Alissa Neufeld has joined the Company as Chief Legal Officer, effective Monday, August 17, 2026.

Neufeld joins Security National from LifeVantage Corporation, where she served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Her legal career began with a state judicial internship at age 19 and continued with a clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, followed by corporate and M&A work at a national law firm. She has since held multiple in-house counsel roles, building and leading legal and compliance departments through periods of regulatory complexity and significant business growth. As Chief Legal Officer, Neufeld will assume the roles and responsibilities of the Company’s Secretary and General Counsel, who is retiring after 20 years of service.

"We thank our prior General Counsel for his many accomplishments at Security National and wish him the very best in his retirement. As we look to the future, Alissa brings exactly the depth of legal and compliance leadership we want as we continue to grow across our three business lines. Her track record of building strong teams and navigating complex regulatory environments will be a real asset to Security National,” said Scott Quist, Chairman, President, and CEO of Security National Financial Corporation.

“I'm beyond excited to join the Security National family. I measure success not just in outcomes, but in whether the people around me feel engaged, positive, and proud of their work — and I can't wait to bring that approach to this team. The future is bright,” said Neufeld.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

About Security National Financial Corporation

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA), headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, operates through three business segments: life insurance, cemetery/mortuary, and mortgages. Founded in 1965, the Company serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit investor.securitynational.com.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Garrett S. Sill or Mr. Scott M. Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

Salt Lake City, Utah 84157

Phone (801) 264-1060

Fax (801) 264-8430