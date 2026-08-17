Vight Unveils AI-Powered Level 2 Support for MSPs

Oceanside, NY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vight, a leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence and automation, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered Level 2 support capability, designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This innovative solution empowers MSPs by providing an AI Level 2 engineer that can efficiently troubleshoot complex technical issues.

Vight’s AI-powered Level 2 support helps MSP technicians investigate complex technical issues using tickets, knowledge bases, customer conversations, documentation, and external research.

The new capability allows Vight to delve into an MSP’s existing tickets, knowledge bases, SharePoint, client documentation, and historical conversations. When internal resources fall short, Vight extends its research to the web, ensuring comprehensive problem-solving capabilities. This approach significantly enhances the efficiency of technical support teams by reducing the need for technicians to search across multiple systems or escalate tickets prematurely.

Vight integrates with leading PSA platforms including ConnectWise Manage, HaloPSA, and Autotask, giving its AI access to the ticket history and technical context technicians need to troubleshoot issues.

By integrating an MSP’s private institutional knowledge with AI-driven technical research, Vight is setting a new standard in the industry. This integration helps resolve more tickets at the first level, minimizes escalations, and democratizes access to senior technical expertise across the entire service desk.

"Vight's AI-powered Level 2 support is a game-changer for MSPs," said Nathan Spitalny, spokesperson for Vight. "By equipping every technician with an AI Level 2 engineer, we are enabling faster, more accurate resolutions and empowering teams to handle complex issues with confidence."

This launch underscores Vight’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of AI and technical support. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Vight continues to enhance the capabilities of MSPs, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about Vight’s AI-powered solutions, visit https://www.vight.com.

About Vight

Vight is an AI-powered conversation intelligence and automation platform built for MSPs. Vight captures and summarizes calls and meetings, connects conversations with tickets and knowledge, and gives teams an AI assistant to search, document, and act on information across their business.

Press Inquiries

Nathan Spitalny

nathan [at] vight.ai

https://vight.ai