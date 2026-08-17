CMB Regional Centers Surpasses $1.6 Billion in EB-5 Capital Repaid to Investors

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that more than $1.6 billion in investment capital has been repaid to investors across CMB EB-5 partnerships. The milestone has been verified by an independent, third-party accounting firm who confirmed $1.625 billion in capital repaid to investors.

“Investors entrust us with both their immigration goals and a significant amount of capital. We have always believed that responsibility demands transparency and accountability,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “More than $1.6 billion returned to investors is a meaningful milestone on its own. Having that track record independently validated provides another level of confidence in our track record and reflects the standards we have worked to uphold for nearly 30 years.”

Independent financial oversight has long been part of CMB’s approach to investor transparency. CMB has been recognized for pioneering the use of independent third-party audits of its EB-5 partnership financials more than a decade ago, establishing a practice that has endured and become an industry standard.

The repayment milestone builds on a track record that encompasses both financial success for investors and immigration outcomes. Earlier this year, CMB announced that more than 3,200 of its investors had received I-829 approvals—the highest total observed among regional center operators. An approval on Form I-829 signifies the removal of conditions on an EB-5 investor’s permanent residency status, indicating successful completion of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 7,000 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.