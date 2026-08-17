Octane Medical Innovation Forum 2026 October 27-28

Two-Day “Future of Human Health” Forum Will Unite investors,

Startups, and Healthcare Leaders to Explore the Forefront of

Innovation in Groundbreaking Medical Technologies.

Innovative companies advancing new technologies

in the aging science space are invited to apply to pitch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octane, Southern California's leading organization dedicated to driving innovation, is proud to announce its Medical Innovation Forum, "The Future of Human Health," taking place Oct. 27-28 at the Irvine Marriott. Active investors will be informed and engaged by innovations and disruptors in diagnostics, device technology, therapeutics and aging science. Emerging medical technologies and trends will be presented by curated companies that will share their knowledge of future opportunities with the Octane investor ecosystem, including key strategic partners and advisers.

The event will be emceed by Edward S. Kim, M.D., MBA, FACP, FASCO, physician in chief and senior vice president of City of Hope Orange County. A special keynote address will be delivered by California Surgeon General Diana Ramos, M.D., MPH, MBA, highlighting how technological breakthroughs and improved patient outcomes are positioning California at the forefront of the next era of human health and longevity.

Presentations will include "The Next Frontier in Cancer Innovation," featuring Amrita Krishnan, M.D., FACP, of City of Hope Orange County, and “Breakthrough Devices of the Future: Intelligent, Invisible, and Integrated” with Emily Amick, VP of Marketing, of Medtronic, Cranial and Spinal Technologies; Ashley McEvoy, President and CEO of Insulet Corporation; and Greg Wright, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Edwards Lifesciences

The forum will also feature curated, invitation-only events for entrepreneurs, startups and investors, including "Meet the Funders," an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from prominent investors currently shaping the future of medical innovation. Investors will discuss their investment strategies, reveal what they are seeking in today's marketplace and provide insights into connecting with them to propel startups to the next level. This is an opportunity to gain insider knowledge from those driving the next wave of breakthroughs in health care.

An additional event "Lunch With Experts" will give attendees an intimate, 45-minute conversation with a handpicked industry leader in a small-group setting — no slides, no stage, just focused dialogue on topics shaping medtech today.

Also returning for its second year: the Wellness Suite, sponsored by the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute at UC Irvine. A dedicated space on-site for attendees to reset between sessions, reflecting the Institute's whole-person, evidence-based approach to integrative health, science-backed, mind-body care rooted in research out of UCI's Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences.

Unlike other medical technology conferences, Octane's Medical Innovation Forum offers innovative companies an opportunity to give live capital and growth presentations on the forum's main stage to a captive audience of Octane's ecosystem of high-net-worth angel investors, angel groups, family offices, venture capital firms, strategic partners and industry leaders.

No other gathering offers innovators and entrepreneurs such an unprecedented opportunity to receive public feedback from forum judges, the Octane ecosystem and targeted customers. People's Choice and judges' selected winners at Octane's forums earn legitimacy for their products and ideas within the industry.

Spots are limited, and innovators and disruptors are invited to apply to pitch at Medical Innovation Forum '26. Apply here.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this well-attended event. Current premium sponsors include AbbVie, Alcon, City of Hope Orange County, Radys, Edwards Lifesciences, Experian, Medtronic and Visionary Venture Fund. The University of California is a legacy sponsor. Potential sponsors are encouraged to view open sponsorship opportunities.

Get your tickets for Octane's Medical Innovation Forum while they are still available. Don't miss the opportunity to engage face-to-face with industry pioneers, discover groundbreaking innovations and explore investment opportunities that could shape the future of medicine.

Complimentary registration is available for all investors and physicians. A special startup rate is also available — email info@octaneoc.org for details.

Event Details:

• Date: Oct. 27-28, 2026

• Location: Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, CA 92612

• Registration

About Octane

Octane accelerates innovation by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across Southern California. Its forums annually engage thousands, fostering growth within the tech and MedTech ecosystems. The Neuro Tech Forum is a cutting-edge event that brings together the brightest minds in neurotech to explore the future of innovations.