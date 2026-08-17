Glass Reintroduces G-Commerce, the AI-Powered Commerce Platform for the Public Sector





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass , the Silicon Valley GovTech company transforming how governments buy and pay, today announced the public launch of the new G-Commerce , an AI-powered marketplace and procurement platform designed to modernize everyday purchasing for federal government agencies, public schools, and public sector organizations while creating new opportunities for businesses to sell directly to government buyers.

G-Commerce enables public organizations to search, verify, purchase, track, and reconcile purchases through a single platform built specifically for the unique requirements of government e-commerce.

A New Generation of G-Commerce Powered by AI

The new G-Commerce introduces a significantly improved procurement experience designed around the way public organizations actually buy. Built from the ground up with a modern technology architecture and AI-powered capabilities, the platform helps buyers discover products faster, make better purchasing decisions, and manage procurement with greater visibility, compliance and control.

New capabilities include:

AI-Powered Product Search and Discovery: Government buyers no longer need to navigate complex catalogs or rely only on keyword searches. With AI-powered search and discovery, users can describe what they need in natural language and receive relevant product recommendations tailored to their purchasing requirements.

Government buyers no longer need to navigate complex catalogs or rely only on keyword searches. With AI-powered search and discovery, users can describe what they need in natural language and receive relevant product recommendations tailored to their purchasing requirements. Improved Dashboards and Analytics for Administrators: Administrators gain greater visibility into purchasing activity, spending patterns, and procurement operations, helping organizations improve budget management, strengthen controls, and make more informed decisions.

Administrators gain greater visibility into purchasing activity, spending patterns, and procurement operations, helping organizations improve budget management, strengthen controls, and make more informed decisions. Smarter Navigation and Product Organization: The redesigned platform experience makes it easier for buyers to discover products across thousands of categories through improved navigation, categorization, and curated purchasing experiences.

The redesigned platform experience makes it easier for buyers to discover products across thousands of categories through improved navigation, categorization, and curated purchasing experiences. Enhanced Order Tracking and Purchase Visibility: Buyers can access real-time visibility into orders, shipments, and purchasing history, reducing manual follow-ups and creating a clearer view of procurement activity from purchase to delivery.

Buyers can access real-time visibility into orders, shipments, and purchasing history, reducing manual follow-ups and creating a clearer view of procurement activity from purchase to delivery. Product Reviews and Quote Request Capabilities: Public sector organizations can make more confident purchasing decisions through product reviews and streamlined quote request workflows that improve collaboration between buyers and suppliers.

Public sector organizations can make more confident purchasing decisions through product reviews and streamlined quote request workflows that improve collaboration between buyers and suppliers. A More Reliable and Scalable Platform Foundation: The new G-Commerce is built on a modern technology architecture designed to support the growing needs of public sector organizations, enabling faster improvements, greater reliability, and a better overall purchasing experience.

The new G-Commerce is built on a modern technology architecture designed to support the growing needs of public sector organizations, enabling faster improvements, greater reliability, and a better overall purchasing experience. A Growing Network of Manufacturers and Suppliers Supporting Public Sector Demand: As more public organizations adopt G-Commerce, the platform continues expanding its supplier network based on the real purchasing needs of federal government agencies, schools, and public sector organizations—creating more opportunities for businesses to connect with government buyers.





Empowering Federal Buyers and Government Purchase Card Holders

Federal agencies conduct over $40 billion in annual purchases through their Government Purchase Card (GPC) programs, with more than 250,000 cardholders purchasing everything from technology and office supplies to industrial equipment, software, safety products, and mission-critical resources. Despite the scale and frequency of these purchases, buyers still navigate fragmented systems, verify suppliers, search multiple catalogs, track orders, and reconcile transactions across separate systems.

G-Commerce provides government buyers with a unified and modern procurement experience built around speed, transparency, and compliance.

Through G-Commerce, federal buyers can streamline the entire purchasing process by searching millions of products from world-class manufacturers and trusted suppliers, discovering compliant purchasing options, verifying supplier information and eligibility, completing purchases through a seamless checkout experience, accessing invoices, order history, and procurement records instantly, and tracking purchases from initial request through delivery and reconciliation—all within one centralized platform.

Bringing Modern Purchasing to Public Schools

With more than 100,000 public schools serving over 49 million students across the United States, public education represents nearly $1 trillion in annual spending. Schools direct billions of dollars each year toward supplies, technology, equipment, services, and other resources needed to support students and educators. Yet everyday purchasing remains fragmented, with teachers, administrators, and staff often navigating multiple suppliers, approval workflows, emails, spreadsheets, and manual processes to acquire the resources they need.

G-Commerce is becoming the everyday shopping platform for public schools by making routine purchasing faster, simpler, and more controlled.

With G-Commerce, schools can simplify and modernize their purchasing processes by discovering products from approved and compliant suppliers, purchasing through existing contracts and preferred suppliers, improving spending visibility and budget controls, reducing administrative work for teachers, staff, and procurement teams, and managing orders, invoices, and purchasing records from a single, centralized platform. Instead of spending days managing routine purchases, schools can complete everyday procurement in minutes.

“How public schools buy has a direct impact on who they can serve and what they can provide. Better procurement means maximizing every education dollar—giving more students access to public education while ensuring schools have the resources, technology, and learning environments they need to help students thrive. We believe transforming how schools buy can have a multiplier effect: better procurement enables better education and, ultimately, better futures.” — Paola Santana , CEO of Glass

By simplifying everyday purchasing, G-Commerce helps schools maximize budgets, strengthen compliance, and return valuable time to educators and administrators so they can focus on their core mission: serving students.

Helping Businesses Sell to Government

G-Commerce is also opening new opportunities for businesses that want to grow through public sector sales. The U.S. government represents a $1.7 trillion annual procurement market, creating one of the world’s largest opportunities for businesses selling goods and services to the public sector. Yet accessing these buyers remains difficult for many companies, with fragmented purchasing channels, complex procurement requirements, and limited digital pathways to government customers.

Through G-Commerce, businesses can create a digital presence designed specifically for government commerce, publish their catalogs, connect with public sector buyers, and participate in government purchasing opportunities through a single platform.

The marketplace enables small businesses, software companies, distributors and manufacturers to reach buyers across federal agencies, public schools, municipalities, and other public sector organizations.

For businesses entering the public sector market, G-Commerce provides a simpler path to building government relationships and receiving public sector purchase orders. For existing government suppliers, it provides a modern digital channel to expand reach and simplify commerce.

Built for the Future of Public Procurement

Since its initial launch in 2020, G-Commerce has processed more than $15.2 million in government purchases, supported more than 125 public agencies, connected more than 60,000 government users, directed more than $5 million toward small businesses, and provided access to more than 18.5 million products through integrated supplier catalogs and marketplace connections.

When schools can access the supplies they need faster, educators spend more time focused on students. When government teams can complete purchases more efficiently, public resources can be directed toward higher-impact priorities. When businesses can more easily participate in government commerce, communities benefit from a stronger and more competitive supplier ecosystem. G-Commerce brings these two sides of public procurement together—giving public sector organizations a modern way to buy and giving businesses a simpler way to sell to government.

With the launch of the new G-Commerce, Glass is creating a more connected, transparent, and efficient future for public sector e-commerce.

Today, public sector buyers and agencies can begin purchasing through the new G-Commerce platform, while businesses can start selling to the public sector through a marketplace purpose-built to meet their unique needs.

To learn more about G-Commerce or join the marketplace, visit https://next.gcommerce.glass/ .

Media Contact —

Caitlin Danielson

Communications

caitlin.danielson@commerce.glass

https://next.gcommerce.glass/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb02b50-808d-413e-934c-970a328a8092