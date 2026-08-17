Amboss Opens Affiliate Program: Earn Recurring Bitcoin Commissions by Growing Bitcoin Payments

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amboss Technologies today launched the Amboss Affiliate Program, an open invitation to anyone who can introduce businesses to lower-cost, chargeback-free payments while expanding the Bitcoin payments network.

Approved affiliates earn 15% of the platform fees Amboss collects from each referred merchant for the first twelve months. That rate rises automatically to 20% once an affiliate’s referred merchants process a combined $1 million or more in trailing 30-day volume. There is no cost to join, no exclusivity requirement, and no earnings cap. Commissions sit in a rewards balance that can be claimed in any amount at any time and are paid in bitcoin over the Lightning Network in seconds.

The Amboss Payments API lets merchants accept instant, final Bitcoin payments from the roughly 900 million users of Lightning-enabled apps (including Cash App, Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken) then settle in USDT, USDC, or bitcoin under their own custody for a flat 0.5% fee. Optional conversion to stablecoins uses Lightning Labs’ bridgeless Taproot Assets, removing the volatility objection that has long blocked broader merchant adoption.

“Most payments companies spend heavily on ads and still end up with a sales force that doesn’t care about Bitcoin,” said Jesse Shrader, co-founder and CEO of Amboss. “We would rather pay the people who already talk to merchants every day, and pay them in bitcoin. If you help a business accept Lightning payments, you should share in the revenue for the first year of every account you create. We made the economics generous on purpose.”

The program is built for the people who already sit between merchants and their payment decisions: Lightning and Bitcoin integrators, payment consultants and PSPs, wallet and POS platforms, e-commerce tools, and creators inside the Bitcoin ecosystem. Affiliates never touch funds or handle onboarding. Amboss manages the product, merchant verification, integration support, and payouts.

“We only pay commissions out of revenue we actually collect,” said Mario Pazos, Chief Commercial Officer. “That means a referred merchant is never a loss for us, so every additional affiliate is pure reach. Our early partners are already moving volume. The application takes about two minutes.”

Applications are open now. Signup requires only basic identifying information for sanctions screening. Affiliates earning under $2,000 in a calendar year have no U.S. tax filing requirement.

Program details and application: https://amboss.tech/affiliates

About Amboss Technologies

Amboss builds infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, including Amboss Rails (currently routing approximately $24.7 million per month) and the Amboss Payments API. Live network metrics are published at amboss.tech/rails/stats. Amboss Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation.

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Phil

21M Communications

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