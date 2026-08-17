Chargebee Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications for the Third Consecutive Year

North Bethesda, Md., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee , the monetization and billing infrastructure that powers recurring, usage-based, credit, and agent-native pricing models, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications . This marks the third consecutive year Chargebee has been positioned as a Leader in the report, having been recognized in every edition since its first publication.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner evaluation for the third year running,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of Chargebee. “In an agent-native world, software costs, consumption, and pricing models have reached a level of complexity that demands the visionary, agile monetization and billing infrastructure we are building at Chargebee. We believe our position in this year’s Gartner report once again acknowledges the depth and strength of our platform as we enable modern companies to monetize their innovations and turn new pricing models into a competitive advantage.”

The Infrastructure Behind Agent-Native Billing

Chargebee's recognition by Gartner as a Leader arrives as the company builds out agent-native infrastructure on every side of the pricing problem.

Chargebee CPQ , launched earlier this year, addresses a long-standing gap in the market: the systems companies use to configure, price, and quote sales-driven contracts remain disconnected from the systems that bill against those contracts. In a world of one-time licenses and flat fees, companies could close this gap manually. But, as modern companies sell based on access, consumption, and outcomes, CPQ and billing must pull from the same central engine in order to ensure that what sales quotes is always what finance ultimately bills.

With Chargebee CPQ, sales reps can build quotes with multi-year ramp deals, usage-based pricing, and commit tiers across multiple consumption products, all synced to the same billing record. Revenue recognition fires automatically at close under ASC 606, and renewal quotes inherit exact terms from the existing subscription, so sales and finance stay aligned without manual re-entry.

“Chargebee CPQ balances the flexibility sales needs with the control finance requires,” said Chris McAleenan, CEO of PipeTech . “It drastically cuts time to quote complex deals. We spend less time on admin and more time closing deals.”

In addition to the tooling that modern companies need to sell, Chargebee has also made major investments in enabling companies to interact with the platform in a way that matches the way they work. Chargebee MCP , also launched earlier this year, connects live billing data from Chargebee to AI tools like Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, Codex, and Notion AI. This enables finance and RevOps teams to query subscriptions, invoices, credit balances, and revenue in plain language, via their AI tool of choice, instead of waiting on a report or pulling data from Chargebee and rationalizing it with other sources. Nearly 400 teams have already connected Chargebee MCP to their AI tools. A billing ops lead closing the books can ask why a specific invoice diverged from a customer’s original contract (perhaps due to a usage overage or mid-cycle upgrade), and get detailed insights with the customer’s account history attached, instead of cross-referencing systems by hand.

Together, these developments extend Chargebee's agentic billing offering, which supports credit-, action-, and outcome-based pricing on a single catalog, alongside margin protection controls — usage threshold alerts, overage and hard-cap enforcement, hold-and-authorize for shared credit pools — built specifically for agent economics.

How AI-Native Companies Are Pricing Today

The shift toward hybrid and consumption-based pricing is already visible across Chargebee’s robust and vibrant customer base.

CodeRabbit prices its AI code review agent by active agent minutes rather than token consumption, giving customers a predictable per-minute rate instead of a variable bill tied to model tier and context size.

Gorgias splits its AI customer service pricing between ticket volume and resolved conversations, tying cost to outcomes delivered rather than headcount or seats.

“The SaaS playbook breaks in the AI era,” said Kunal Agarwal, CFO of Gorgias. “You can't price what you can't see. Finance visibility inside the product is the prerequisite for AI monetization to work at all.”

LimeChat , an AI conversational commerce company, runs its billing, invoicing, and collections on Chargebee.

“Chargebee has been instrumental in LimeChat’s growth journey,” said Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder of LimeChat. “They enabled us to experiment with multiple pricing models, including usage and outcome-based pricing. The automated billing lifecycle increased our cash flow by 2.5X in just six months.”

About the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Evaluation

Magic Quadrant reports are the culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Chargebee's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at this link .

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Chargebee

Chargebee builds the monetization and billing infrastructure behind recurring, usage-based, credit, and agent-driven pricing. Forward-thinking product, finance, and operations teams use Chargebee to monetize their innovations and run recurring revenue at scale. To learn more about how Chargebee helps companies turn pricing strategy and billing automation into a competitive advantage, visit Chargebee.com.

SOURCE: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications," Mark Lewis, Kelly Fischbein, 12 August 2026