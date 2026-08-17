In National Advertising Division Challenge, Quanovate Tech Voluntarily Discontinues Mira Fertility Monitor and Test Wand Claims

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Quanovate Tech, Inc. voluntarily discontinued claims for its Mira Fertility Monitor and Test Wands.

P&G and Quanovate sell competing fertility monitors and wands. P&G challenged Quanovate’s comparative, performance, and superiority claims for its Mira Fertility Monitor and Test Wands.

During the inquiry, Quanovate voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue all of the challenged claims. NAD did not review the claims on their merits. The voluntarily discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and Quanovate agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Quanovate stated it “respects the self-regulatory process and thanks NAD for its time.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.