Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis opens Disaster Relief Program with $1 million in funds in response to Indiana state and federal disaster declarations

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or Bank) announced the opening of the Disaster Relief Program with $1 million in available funding in response to state and federal disaster declarations following recent severe weather events across Indiana. FHLBank Indianapolis’s Disaster Relief Program (Disaster Relief) assists with recovery efforts related to severe storms and flooding that began on Aug. 11, 2026.

Disaster Relief is intended to help cover costs not otherwise paid for by insurance or state or federal relief. Program funds can assist with the cost of necessary severe weather-related repairs and rehabilitation for the primary residence of qualified homeowners in the affected counties, as well as temporary housing or lodging and other necessary expenses incurred by those impacted.

The program is administered through member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis, and households must partner with a participating member institution to access program funds. Qualified homeowners may receive up to $10,000 per household to help fund covered expenses. Households must be at or below 100% of the local median family income as defined by HUD to qualify for the program.

Program dates and funding

A total of $1 million will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis to participating member financial institutions beginning Aug. 17, 2026. Awarded households may receive up to $10,000 each to help fund covered expenses. The program will run through Nov. 30, 2026, or until funds are exhausted.

Member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis serving the affected areas must register to participate in the program. Program requirements and documents can be found on the Disaster Relief Program page at fhlbi.com.

For more information on other assistance programs offered through the Bank and its participating member financial institutions, see the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com.

Media contact information:

For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications, at jbingham@fhlbi.com.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)