Unilog.SC CEO Osi Tagger Earns 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

LYNBROOK, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog.SC , a global supply chain orchestration and execution company, today announced that CEO Osi Tagger has been named a winner in the Trailblazers category of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's (SDCE) 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards ,

The Trailblazers category recognizes female leaders with more than a decade of documented experience in supply chain and logistics who continue to pave the way for future generations of women in the field. Tagger was recognized for building Unilog.SC into a global supply chain orchestration and execution provider defined as much by its operating culture as by its technology, one rooted in trust, autonomy, strong relationships, and long-term customer partnership rather than rigid command-and-control management.

“Being named a Trailblazer by SDCE means a great deal to me, not just personally, but as recognition of everyone at Unilog who shows up every day to solve complicated challenges for our customers,” said Osi Tagger, CEO of Unilog.SC. “I’ve always believed that exceptional supply chain performance comes from giving talented people the trust, autonomy and tools to do their best work, and from investing in the relationships that allow people and partnerships to grow. That applies equally to how we work with one another and how we work with our customers. This award reflects that philosophy in action.”

Under Tagger’s leadership, Unilog.SC has grown into a global Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) orchestration provider operating across almost 100 countries and managing mission-critical supply chains valued at more than $10 billion annually. The company serves enterprise clients across mission-critical verticals including high-tech, cybersecurity, medical equipment, telecommunications, data centers, energy, and automotive. In December 2025, Unilog.SC was named a Challenger in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), with 100% of the company’s reference customers rating its disruption management capabilities as “excellent” in Gartner’s peer interview process.

Tagger’s leadership style blends strategic vision with hands-on engagement. She remains directly involved in product development, client strategy, organizational culture, talent development, and the relationships that connect them. Rather than managing through hierarchy, she has built a culture where employees are trusted to take ownership, think creatively, develop their expertise, and build meaningful long-term relationships across the organization.

That same philosophy extends to Unilog.SC’s customers. Relationships are deliberately nurtured over time, with teams encouraged to understand not only a customer’s supply chain, but also its people, priorities, pressures, and ambitions. The result is a partnership model in which Unilog employees operate as trusted advisors and extensions of their customers’ teams rather than simply as service providers. This emphasis on relationships, both internally and externally, has become an important contributor to Unilog.SC’s long-term employee and customer retention.

Tagger’s commitment to developing future leaders, particularly women, is also reflected in Unilog.SC’s senior ranks, where women hold key leadership positions including COO, Head of People, Business Development Director, and senior Finance roles.

This recognition from SDCE reinforces Unilog.SC’s position as a trusted partner for companies managing increasingly complex global supply chains and highlights Tagger’s role in building an organizational model where trust builds stronger relationships, stronger relationships drive retention, and long-term continuity ultimately produces better outcomes for both employees and customers.

To learn more about Unilog.SC, visit unilog.company .

About Unilog.SC

Unilog.SC is a global supply chain orchestration and execution company delivering end-to-end logistics and fulfillment solutions through the combination of human expertise and its advanced Logivice™ control tower platform and Ucontrol™ real-time visibility and smart tracking platform. Operating across 500+ active storage and DC locations worldwide, Unilog.SC provides real-time visibility, inventory and order management, reverse logistics, and a broad range of value-added and global trade services including kitting, relabeling, repairs, compliance support and Global Trade Services. Recognized by Gartner® as one of the top 17 global service providers included in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), Unilog helps organizations simplify complex global operations, improve resilience, and scale with confidence.

Serving critical and demanding industries such as high-tech, cybersecurity, medical equipment, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductors, digital and 3D printing, data centers, and energy, Unilog.SC combines advanced technology with experienced supply chain professionals to transform operational complexity into business growth. Headquartered in Lynbrook, New York, Unilog.SC enables organizations worldwide to achieve greater visibility, agility, and execution across their supply chains.

Visit: unilog.company

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum ™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

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