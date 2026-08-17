AKC Canine Partners Unveils Refreshed Brand and Launches Photo Contest Celebrating Mixed-Breed Dogs

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that submissions are now open for the AKC Canine Partners™ Photo Contest, inviting owners of mixed-breed dogs from across the country to celebrate the unique bond they share with their canine companions.

Whether your journey began with a puppy, an older dog, or an unexpected connection, every dog has a story worth celebrating. Through this year's contest, AKC Canine Partners is inviting owners to showcase the joy, companionship, and everyday moments that make life with a mixed-breed dog so special. Submissions will be accepted through November 17th, 2026.

Entries will be evaluated based on:

Creativity and Originality

Representation of the AKC Canine Partners Spirit and Community

Overall Photo Quality





One Grand Prize Winner will receive a custom AKC Canine Partners prize package, a featured placement on the AKC Canine Partners website homepage, and a dedicated social media feature. Nine Honorable Mentions will each receive an AKC Canine Partners prize package along with social media recognition. To submit your photo contest entry, click here.

As part of the contest, submitted photos and stories may be featured across AKC.org, the AKC Canine Partners website, AKC email marketing, social media channels, and future AKC Canine Partners marketing campaigns.

The photo contest coincides with the debut of a refreshed AKC Canine Partners brand, featuring a fresh new look and renewed focus on welcoming every eligible mixed-breed dog into the AKC family. The refreshed brand reflects the program's continued commitment to celebrating mixed-breed dogs while connecting owners with the resources, community, and opportunities that help them enjoy life with their dogs at every stage.

"Responsible dog ownership is central to the American Kennel Club's mission," said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. "Our refreshed AKC Canine Partners brand reflects our commitment to welcoming mixed-breed dogs and their owners into the AKC family while providing meaningful resources, opportunities, and a community that supports them throughout their journey together. This photo contest is a wonderful way to celebrate the incredible bond people share with their dogs."

AKC Canine Partners welcomes all eligible mixed-breed dogs, as well as dogs that are not for full AKC registration, into the AKC family. Eligible dogs must meet program requirements, including being spayed or neutered upon adulthood and not being wolf hybrids.

Enrollment in AKC Canine Partners includes a personalized enrollment certificate, a complimentary online dog training course, eligibility to participate in AKC Sports & Events and earn AKC titles, the weekly AKC Canine Partners newsletter, 30 days of AKC Pet Insurance coverage, a complimentary initial veterinary visit at participating AKC Veterinary Network practices, and a subscription to the digital edition of AKC Family Dog magazine.

To learn more about AKC Canine Partners or enroll your dog, click here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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Contact: Kalila Sample

Phone: (212) 696 8343

Email: kalila.sample@akc.org