Thirteen CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Culture in Accounting Today’s 2026 Best Firms to Work For

Accounting Today named ten CPAmerica firms as best firms to work for and three identified as honorable mentions.

 | Source: CPAmerica CPAmerica

Gainesville, Florida, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thirteen CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Culture in Accounting Today’s 2026 Best Firms to Work For

Gainesville, Fla. (August 17, 2026) – Accounting Today named ten CPAmerica firms as best firms to work for and three identified as honorable mentions. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.

“Being recognized as a great place to work reflects far more than employee satisfaction—it reflects the quality of leadership and the culture a firm builds every day,” said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president and CEO. “At a time when attracting, developing and retaining talented people is critical to the future of the profession, we’re especially proud to see so many CPAmerica firms recognized for creating workplaces where people can build successful careers.”

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition:

We also congratulate the firms named Honorable Mentions:

For the complete listing of Accounting Today’s 2026 Best Firms to Work For, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/accounting-today-names-2026-best-firms-to-work-for


About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

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