Greenland Fjords Mappedas Skaergaard Advances Marine-Logistics Planning

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Shipping is the quiet constraint on Arctic mining. A deposit can be large, high grade and well understood, and still stall if there is no charted, surveyed way to bring vessels in and product out. Seabed mapping is rarely the headline item on an exploration budget, but it tends to arrive at the point at which a project begins gathering the marine and logistics data required for future development studies. Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML) has now completed one across the fjord system that surrounds its Skaergaard gold, palladium and platinum project in southeast Greenland, and the data was put to operational use before the survey vessel had even returned to port. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).

Key Takeaways

The 2026 bathymetric survey campaign at Skaergaard is complete, and covered more survey area than the charter originally scoped.





Acquired data has been reviewed and confirmed to meet the high-resolution technical specifications required under the survey contract.





Full multibeam coverage was obtained across Mikis Fjord, J.C. Jacobsen Fjord, Skaergaard Bugt and Uttendal Sund, alongside navigation route surveys.





The dataset was used immediately to anchor the support vessel Argus in Uttendal Sund, within 500 metres of the western outcropping mineralized zone.





Results are expected to support official navigational charting for the fjord system by the Danish Geodata Agency, and will underpin a navigational safety study the Company intends to commission.





In parallel, all HQ-diameter core supporting the planned metallurgical bulk sample has been recovered, and the drill program has moved to NQ-size core with a newly built core shack now operational.





A Survey That Came Back With More Than It Promised

The campaign was carried out by Icelandic Lagenes ehf using the expedition, research and survey vessel M/V Byr, which has since returned safely to Iceland. According to the Company, the vessel covered more survey area than originally planned under the charter, and the acquired data has been verified and confirmed to meet the high-resolution technical specifications required under the survey contract.

That combination matters more than it sounds. Arctic marine survey windows are short, weather dependent and expensive, and campaigns more often come back trimmed than expanded. M/V Byr was operated under the command of Sigurdur Jonsson, who has navigated the fjords of East Greenland for the past 25 years, with survey acquisition overseen onboard by Survey Chief and Survey Engineer Lauri Aakko. Coverage included navigation route surveys and full multibeam coverage across Mikis Fjord, J.C. Jacobsen Fjord, Skaergaard Bugt and Uttendal Sund.

The Data Went Straight to Work

The clearest test of a dataset is whether anyone can act on it, and this one was acted on inside the same field season. High-resolution bathymetric data was used to safely guide the Company's support and operations vessel Argus to a new anchorage in Uttendal Sund, roughly 500 metres from the main initial operational area for the 2026 field season, in the western part of the outcropping gold, palladium and platinum mineralized zone at Skaergaard.

Anchoring a support vessel half a kilometre from the working face changes the daily arithmetic of an Arctic field program: shorter transfers, less helicopter dependency, a shorter chain between the ship and the rock.

“This is precisely the kind of foundational work that turns a promising deposit into a developable project” said Dr. Bo Moller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd. “For the first time, we now have high-quality seabed data across the fjords surrounding Skaergaard, acquired to international survey standards and already put to direct operational use this season.”

From a Private Dataset to a Public Chart

The longer-term value sits one step past the field season. The survey results are undergoing further review and validation, and are expected to support and inform the official production of new navigational charts for the Skaergaard fjord system by the Danish Geodata Agency. The Company has also said it will commission a dedicated navigational safety study based on the survey findings.

Official charting is a different category of asset from proprietary survey data. Charts are what insurers, shipping lines, port authorities and contractors actually work from, and their absence is a standing reason that remote projects struggle to attract marine logistics on commercial terms. Stensgaard framed the sequence directly, noting the survey will help enable the Danish Geodata Agency to produce new official charts, that the Company will use the data to commission its own navigational safety study, and that it will underpin infrastructure planning for future large-scale shipping operations at Skaergaard, covering both the construction and, ultimately, the production phases of the project.

For a deposit that already benefits from deep fjord access and proximity to the existing Sodalen airstrip, this is the piece that had not yet been built.

The Drill Program Hit Its Own Milestone

Running in parallel, the 2026 drill program reached a separate marker. All HQ-diameter drill core required to support the planned multi-tonne metallurgical bulk sample has now been successfully recovered by contractor Nordisk Fundering A/S. With that phase closed, the program has transitioned to NQ-size core drilling, the standard core diameter for the resource definition and geotechnical drilling that will continue through the remainder of the season.

A newly raised core shack facility, providing dedicated space for core logging, sampling and storage, has been completed and is now fully operational on site. Metallurgical bulk sampling is one of the least glamorous and most consequential workstreams a development-stage project runs, because recovery and concentrate quality are what economic studies hang on.

Why the Marine Piece Matters at This Scale

Skaergaard is described by the Company as one of the world's largest undeveloped palladium, gold and platinum deposits, hosted in the Triple Group of the Skaergaard layered mafic igneous intrusion in southeast Greenland, approximately 400 km west of Iceland. Greenland Mines holds an 80% interest in, and an option to acquire the remaining 20% of, the three Mineral Exploration Licences covering the Project and adjacent areas, through its subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S.

Scale is what makes the logistics question load-bearing rather than academic. The technical report summary prepared for the Company by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., with a mineral resource estimate effective July 3, 2026, reported Indicated resources of 153.6 million tonnes at 3.04 g/t palladium equivalent, containing 15.00 million ounces of palladium equivalent, and Inferred resources of 177.5 million tonnes at 3.07 g/t palladium equivalent, containing 17.49 million ounces of palladium equivalent. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A resource of that tonnage does not move by air. The 2026 field season has been running resource definition drilling, metallurgical bulk sampling, environmental baseline studies and the marine data work concurrently, which is the shape a program takes when it is being assembled toward a study rather than toward a single headline result.

There is also a corridor thesis behind it. Skaergaard's location on Greenland's east coast is central to what the Company calls a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor, anchored by upstream production at Skaergaard and potential downstream processing and logistics infrastructure in Iceland. Greenland Mines holds a First Right of Refusal on the Helguvik industrial complex on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, a brownfield site with existing industrial infrastructure, deep-water port access and low-cost renewable grid power, roughly 400 km by sea from Skaergaard. That plan only functions if the 400 km in between is charted. Marine charting is one necessary input to any future corridor concept, alongside technical studies, permits, processing arrangements, financing, vessel access, and commercial agreements.

The Wider Field

Arctic and critical-minerals development has drawn a broad set of operators, and the following companies are referenced purely as market and sector context.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)

Agnico Eagle is the clearest working example of what Arctic marine logistics look like at full scale. The company approved construction at its Hope Bay project in Nunavut in May 2026 after completing detailed engineering, and management has described Hope Bay as positioned to become the next multi-decade producer in the territory, with expected annual production of 400,000 to 435,000 ounces over an initial 11-year mine life beginning in 2030. On the Q2 call, executives noted engineering was more than 70% complete, that logistics were running ahead of schedule, and that the first vessel carrying materials was due to depart for site shortly after the call. Sealift is not a footnote in that plan, it is the plan.

The financial backdrop has been unusually strong. Agnico reported record quarterly free cash flow of $1.335 billion in Q2 2026 on realized gold prices averaging $4,483 per ounce, up 36% year over year, and produced 856,000 ounces in the quarter. Shares rallied roughly 24.6% over the past month alongside a broader gold-miner breakout. The company also flagged real operating friction, including a rock movement at the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic that rendered approximately 370,000 ounces inaccessible and pushed 2026 production guidance toward the low end of its 3.3 to 3.5 million ounce range.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)

Kinross offers a look at the other half of the equation, which is what happens when a government decides a development-stage asset should move faster. Ontario's fast-tracking of the company's Great Bear project has been cited as one of the clearest current examples of active government support for domestic gold and critical-minerals projects, a dynamic that has a direct parallel in the Danish Geodata Agency's expected role in charting the Skaergaard fjord system.

The company has posted an operating update showing rising production and stronger revenue tied to firmer gold prices, with shares up roughly 17.7% over the past month. Kinross is a producing company with an established asset base, a materially different risk profile from a development-stage project still working toward an Initial Assessment.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Newmont is the scale benchmark for the sector, operating mines across the Americas, Africa and Australia and producing copper, silver, zinc and lead as by-products alongside gold. Its shares advanced roughly 21.3% over the past month, and in one five-day stretch in early August climbed 20.55% to $112.97 as gold jumped above $4,350 an ounce following weak US employment data.

It is a useful reminder of how leverage works here. Revenue can rise quickly when bullion advances while many operating costs adjust more slowly, which is what pulled the whole miner complex higher in early August. That leverage cuts both ways, and it applies to producers rather than to companies without production.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

MP Materials speaks to the second half of Greenland Mines' portfolio, which includes the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth magnet project in southwest Greenland, and to the western-aligned supply-chain framing both companies use. MP reported Q2 2026 revenue of $108.5 million, up 89% year over year and ahead of consensus, with NdPr sales volumes of 1,006 metric tons and adjusted EBITDA swinging to a positive $28.49 million from a loss a year earlier. It guided Q3 NdPr production above 1,000 metric tons and expects first commercial magnet shipments to General Motors in Q4 2026.

The stock rallied roughly 23.5% over the week following those results, helped by a nine-figure gadolinium agreement with a US aerospace and defense customer. It is worth stating plainly that the same run left the shares still down around 28% over a one-year window, and that an adjusted loss of one cent per share missed consensus on start-up costs at the Independence magnet facility. Momentum in domestic critical-minerals names has been sharp and it has been volatile.

What Comes Next

The survey data now moves into further review and validation, toward charting, a navigational safety study, and infrastructure planning for construction and production-phase shipping. The drill program continues in NQ core through the rest of the season. Neither is a result in the sense of an assay, and neither carries a guaranteed outcome. What they are intended to do is reduce uncertainty around marine access and logistics, subject to further review, validation, safety studies, and regulatory processes.

For a project 400 km from Iceland with no prior comprehensive seabed mapping across its approach fjords, that is the kind of groundwork that only becomes visible in hindsight.

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Article Source

Greenland Mines Ltd. press release, August 17, 2026: “Greenland Mines Delivers Two Key Milestones at Skaergaard: Bathymetric Survey Completed, Initial Metallurgical Core Drilling Concluded.” More information at www.greenlandmines.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Technical Results and Mineral Resources

The technical report summary referenced in this article was prepared for Greenland Mines Ltd. by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., with the mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project having an effective date of July 3, 2026. The qualified person responsible for that estimate is Philip A. Geusebroek of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any part of a mineral resource will be converted to a mineral reserve, or that the Skaergaard Project will ever be developed into a producing mine. The Company has not completed a preliminary economic assessment, prefeasibility study or feasibility study on the Skaergaard Project, and has stated that an Initial Assessment is a future step rather than a completed one. Palladium-equivalent figures are calculated using assumed metal prices and recovery assumptions that may not be realized.

Cautionary Note Regarding Survey and Infrastructure Statements

Bathymetric survey data describes seabed depth and morphology. It is not evidence of mineralization, and it does not establish the technical or economic feasibility of any shipping, port or infrastructure solution at the Skaergaard Project. Statements regarding the anticipated production of official navigational charts by the Danish Geodata Agency, the commissioning of a navigational safety study, and the potential role of the survey data in supporting future construction-phase and production-phase shipping are forward-looking and depend on third parties, further validation work, permitting, financing and factors outside the Company's control. The First Right of Refusal referenced in respect of the Helguvik industrial complex in Iceland is a right of first refusal only, and does not constitute ownership, a lease, an executed agreement, or any assurance that the site will be acquired or used by the Company.

Referenced Companies

References to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, Newmont Corporation and MP Materials Corp. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, financial comparables, partners or affiliates of Greenland Mines Ltd., and each operates at a materially different stage, scale and risk profile. Agnico Eagle, Kinross and Newmont are producing companies; Greenland Mines Ltd. is a development-stage company with no production. Their operating results, share price performance and project outcomes are not indicative of Greenland Mines Ltd.'s prospects. No partnership, affiliation, joint venture or endorsement is implied or should be inferred. Share price and performance figures cited are as of the dates indicated in the referenced sources and will change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the intended use, validation and further processing of the bathymetric survey data, the anticipated production of navigational charts by relevant authorities, plans to commission a navigational safety study, the potential role of survey data in supporting future shipping and infrastructure planning, the scope, timing and results of the 2026 drill program, and plans to advance the Skaergaard Project toward an Initial Assessment. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including weather, logistical, permitting, regulatory and operational risks inherent to Arctic marine survey and field programs, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review Greenland Mines Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

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