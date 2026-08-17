Six Five Media Unveils "AI Unleashed" Lineup for Six Five Summit 2026, Headlined by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Austin, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Five Media, the technology media brand founded by industry analysts Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy and Daniel Newman of The Futurum Group, today announced the full three-day agenda for The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed 2026, its flagship virtual enterprise-AI event running August 25–27, 2026. Registration is free at sixfivemedia.com/summit.

Headlining the event as the Day 1 opening keynote interview is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, who will sit down for a wide-ranging conversation on the state of the AI buildout, agents in production, and how digital labor reshapes the software business.

"AI has moved out of the demo phase and into production, and the enterprise leaders defining that shift are the ones building the platforms, the silicon, the cloud, and the agents that customers actually run," said Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy and co-host of The Six Five. "This year’s Summit brings those CEOs on stage together — starting with Marc Benioff — for the most direct, unfiltered look at where enterprise AI is really going."

"AI Unleashed is not another vendor showcase. It’s three days of direct access to the leaders making the calls, in conversation with analysts who cover them every week," added Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group and co-host of The Six Five. "Free, virtual, and built for leaders, practitioners and buyers who need signal, not spin."

The CEO Voices of AI Unleashed 2026

In addition to Marc Benioff, the Summit’s opening-day interview slate features some of the most consequential CEOs in the enterprise-AI stack:

Sridhar Ramaswamy , CEO, Snowflake — on why enterprise data is the real competitive moat, building the agentic enterprise, and balancing AI ambition with tokenomics.

, CEO, — on why enterprise data is the real competitive moat, building the agentic enterprise, and balancing AI ambition with tokenomics. Matt Murphy , Chairman and CEO, Marvell — on connectivity as AI's new bottleneck, the shift from copper to optics, and the custom silicon strategy behind the hyperscale buildout.

, Chairman and CEO, — on connectivity as AI's new bottleneck, the shift from copper to optics, and the custom silicon strategy behind the hyperscale buildout. Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, Applied Materials — on the semiconductor demand supercycle, innovation across logic, memory, and advanced packaging, and the co-innovation model accelerating the AI roadmap.

They are joined across the three days by CEOs and senior leaders from Google Cloud, AWS, Oracle, Oracle NetSuite, Dell Technologies, HP, IBM, Intel, Micron, Samsung Semiconductor, Seagate, Solidigm, Lenovo, Lattice Semiconductor, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Cohesity, Commvault, Coherent, Equinix, MongoDB, Qualtrics, Veeam, T-Mobile for Business, and more.

Day 1 — Tuesday, August 25: The AI Platform Era

Event Opener: Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce

Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce Day Opener: Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake Tracks: AI Infrastructure · Data & Observability · AI Ops, Models & Platforms

AI Infrastructure · Data & Observability · AI Ops, Models & Platforms Featuring spotlights from Dell Technologies, Coherent, Intel, Oracle, NVIDIA, Solidigm, Lenovo, Google Cloud, Seagate, Equinix, MongoDB, and Veeam.

Day 2 — Wednesday, August 26: Infrastructure and the Agentic Enterprise

Day Opener: Matt Murphy, Chairman & CEO, Marvell

Matt Murphy, Chairman & CEO, Marvell Tracks: Connected Intelligent Edge & Networks · AI Device Intelligence · Enterprise AI Software & Agents · Sustainability

Connected Intelligent Edge & Networks · AI Device Intelligence · Enterprise AI Software & Agents · Sustainability Featuring spotlights from AWS, Qualtrics, Oracle NetSuite, Coherent, HP, Equinix, Lenovo, Intel, and T-Mobile for Business.

Day 3 — Thursday, August 27: Silicon, Sovereignty, and the Inference Economy

Day Opener: Gary Dickerson, President & CEO, Applied Materials

Gary Dickerson, President & CEO, Applied Materials Tracks: Cybersecurity · Semiconductors

Cybersecurity · Semiconductors Featuring spotlights from Applied Materials, Marvell, Micron, Samsung Semiconductor, Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Tanium, Commvault, Cohesity, Broadcom, and Infinidat.

Community hubs are open across all three days for networking, drop-in conversations, and live discussions with industry analysts.

Register

The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed 2026 is a free, three-day virtual event running August 25–27, 2026. Free registration and the full agenda are available at sixfivemedia.com/summit.

About Six Five Media

Six Five Media is the technology media brand co-founded by Patrick Moorhead (Moor Insights & Strategy) and Daniel Newman (The Futurum Group). Through The Six Five Pod, Six Five On the Road, The Six Five Summit, and a growing slate of editorial franchises and client programs, Six Five Media covers the companies, technologies, and executives defining the next era of enterprise technology. Learn more at sixfivemedia.com.



AI Unleashed 2026 arrives amid a period of rapid audience growth for Six Five Media, whose YouTube channel has grown 47% since the beginning of the year. Across The Six Five Pod, Six Five On the Road, and the brand’s editorial franchises, Six Five Media now generates more than 10 million monthly impressions and 2 million monthly video views. Combined with The Futurum Group and Moor Insights & Strategy media properties, the network reaches more than 700,000 engaged subscribers — an audience defined by its seniority and buying intent: 80% are decision-makers, including 19% at the C-level and 61% at the executive and manager level, while 87% report active purchase intent and 77% are conducting in-depth research.

Media Contact

Six Five Media

info@sixfivemedia.com

Editor’s note: Speaker lineup and session titles are current as of the release date and subject to change ahead of the live event. Interview requests with Patrick Moorhead, Daniel Newman, or Summit speakers can be routed through the media contact above.