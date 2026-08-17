CARVEL’S FLYING SAUCER LANDS AT ACTIVATE UNION SQUARE FOR GRAND OPENING WEEKEND

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carvel and Activate are teaming up to bring the spirit of play to Manhattan as Activate, the first active-gaming experience, celebrates the grand opening of its first New York City location in Union Square during Carvel’s National Soft Serve Week on Saturday, Aug. 22. The partnership will unite Carvel’s 75th anniversary celebration of its iconic ice cream sandwich, the Flying Saucer, with Activate’s opening weekend at 24 Union Square East, creating a playful, interactive experience for New Yorkers and visitors.

As part of the collaboration, Activate will debut a limited-edition Carvel-themed version of its interactive Strike game. The experience will feature Carvel’s Cookie Puss character riding a Flying Saucer as players take on the fast-paced Asteroids game within the Strike room. The limited-time experience is only available at Activate Union Square on Aug. 22-23.

The activation marks the first time an outside brand will be featured inside an Activate game, making Carvel the inaugural partner to bring its brand into the company’s proprietary gaming technology. The partnership will also include Carvel-inspired creative throughout the venue, including a custom photo booth background designed to give guests a digital keepsake from the grand opening weekend.

“Carvel is known for their famous celestial being, Cookie Puss, and since Strike is Activate's nod to Galaga, this collaboration was a no-brainer,” said Rachel Smith, VP of marketing at Activate America. “We absolutely love everything inherently playful about the Carvel brand, so it was an easy win for us to create something fun together and innovate in a way that has never been done at Activate before. This collaboration with an iconic New York brand invites guests to step inside a lively experience they will not find anywhere else.”

Carvel’s brand purpose is to ignite the freeing spirit of play in everyone. Activate brings that idea to life through physical and mental challenges that encourage guests to move, compete and play together. Across 12 interactive game rooms, players can take on more than 55 game varieties, including challenges involving lasers, light-up grids, puzzles and strategy.

“At Carvel we believe moments of play make life worth living,” said Marissa Sharpless, VP of marketing at Carvel. “The Flying Saucer has brought people together for 75 years now, and our partnership with Activate gives fans a new way to experience the same freeing spirit of play that they feel when enjoying a Carvel treat. Bringing Cookie Puss and the Flying Saucer into Activate’s interactive world is a natural fit as we celebrate National Soft Serve Day this week, and a fun way to commemorate this anniversary with the next generation of Carvel fans.”

The 14,814-square-foot Union Square location is Activate’s second New York location and its largest opening to date. The grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 9:30 a.m., mini competitions, hourly giveaways and a live DJ. The first 100 guests in line at open will receive priority access to play for half off with no reservation required and special grand opening perks, including a limited-edition Activate wristband offering complimentary gameplay weekly for 30 days, custom swag bags, a Carvel Flying Saucer ice cream sandwich and other surprises. Line up is encouraged to begin at 8 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their session in advance. More information about the grand opening and booking availability is available at playactivate.com/union-square.

###

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world’s first active-gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has expanded to nearly 60 locations across Canada, the U.S. and the UK, with upcoming sites in Scandinavia and other international destinations. To join the active gaming movement, visit Activate and follow on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

ABOUT CARVEL®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of June 28, 2026, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Contact Info



Kayla Phillips

activategames@seesparkgo.com