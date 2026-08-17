Neurovascular Devices Market to Grow from USD 4.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.22 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3%– MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global neurovascular devices market will grow from USD 4.64 billion in 2025 to USD 7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases, increasing aging populations, hypertension, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, along with the growing demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions for conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 4.64 billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 7.22 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 9.3% (2025–2030)

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest disease pathology segment: Cerebral aneurysms

Largest end-user segment: Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers

Key growth opportunity: Advancement of AI- and robot-assisted systems for next-generation neurointerventions

Key players: Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Balt Group (France), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical), Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd (Japan), and Achieva Medical (Peijia Medical) (China).

Why This Market Matters

The rising incidence of neurovascular diseases is significantly driving demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions. Conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations require timely diagnosis and minimally invasive interventions. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (2024), an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States live with an unruptured brain aneurysm, while around 30,000 people in the US experience a rupture each year. Globally, brain aneurysms cause nearly 500,000 deaths annually.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies is also enabling broader adoption of neurointerventional technologies and helping bridge gaps in specialized care.

Market Overview

The neurovascular devices market operates within a dynamic environment shaped by competition, changing healthcare needs, and regulatory challenges. Manufacturers and technology partners are developing advanced products such as stent retrievers, embolic coils, flow diverters, aspiration systems, and microcatheters to enhance procedural accuracy and patient outcomes in stroke and aneurysm treatment. Hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty neurology clinics remain key end users, supported by the growing use of minimally invasive neurointerventional procedures.

Analyst Perspective

The rapid advancement of AI- and robot-assisted systems presents a transformative opportunity for the neurovascular devices market. AI algorithms support preoperative planning, risk assessment, and real-time decision-making, while robotic systems offer highly controlled, minimally invasive navigation. These technologies can improve precision, accuracy, safety, procedural efficiency, and patient outcomes. AI and robotic integration can also help address limitations caused by the shortage of highly skilled neurosurgeons and create opportunities for remote and tele-guided procedures.

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Segment Analysis

By disease pathology, the global neurovascular devices market is divided into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, carotid artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas, and other disease pathologies. The cerebral aneurysms segment held the largest market share. The high rate of cerebral aneurysms is associated with lifestyle, physiological, and genetic factors, including chronic hypertension, smoking, atherosclerosis, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyles, age, gender, family history, and genetic disorders.

By end user, the global neurovascular devices market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and research & academic institutes. Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers are expected to garner the highest share in the market due to their latest diagnostic tools, experienced medical teams, specialized care capabilities, continuous monitoring, rehabilitation services, and ability to manage complications associated with critical conditions such as strokes, aneurysms, and vascular malformations.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growth in the region is driven by rapid healthcare improvements, increasing awareness of neurological conditions, rising rates of stroke and cerebral aneurysm, a growing aging population, and lifestyle-related risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. Governments in China, India, and Japan are investing in hospital infrastructure and increasing access to minimally invasive neurosurgical care.

Key Industry Trends

Rising incidence of neurovascular diseases

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies

Increasing demand for minimally invasive neurointerventional procedures

Advancement of AI- and robot-assisted systems

Growing adoption of sophisticated neurovascular devices

Increasing opportunities for remote and tele-guided procedures

Ongoing investment in research and development within the neurovascular sector.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the neurovascular devices market includes leading multinational corporations and regional players. Prominent players include Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, and Penumbra. Other companies include MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Balt Group, Kaneka Corporation, Phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical), Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd, and Achieva Medical (Peijia Medical).

Key players have adopted a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their global presence and increase market share.

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