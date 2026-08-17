Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 17 August 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 10 to 14 August 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 27 May 2026.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2026-08-10 BUY 109 8,864220 966,20 XAMS 2026-08-11 BUY 100 8,820000 882,00 XAMS 2026-08-11 SELL 50 8,860000 443,00 XAMS 2026-08-12 SELL 550 9,000000 4 950,00 XAMS 2026-08-13 BUY 200 9,060000 1 812,00 XAMS 2026-08-13 SELL 530 9,328302 4 944,00 XAMS 2026-08-14 SELL 500 10,360000 5 180,00 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and Live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the world’s largest independent production company) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).

In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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