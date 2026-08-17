ASM share buyback update August 10 – 14, 2026

 | Source: ASM International NV ASM International NV

Almere, The Netherlands
August 17, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
August 10, 20264,296€ 872.71€ 3,749,161
August 11, 20264,246€ 882.97€ 3,749,081
August 12, 20264,156€ 902.11€ 3,749,182
August 13, 20264,163€ 900.61€ 3,749,224
August 14, 20264,147€ 904.13€ 3,749,429
Total21,008€ 892.33€ 18,746,077

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on August 10, 2026. Of the total program, 12.5% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com		 

Investor relations

Daniel Uribe
T: +31 88 100 8127
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachments

20260817 ASM Share Buyback Update August 10 - 14 2026
GlobeNewswire

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