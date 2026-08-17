ASM share buyback update August 10 – 14, 2026

Almere, The Netherlands

August 17, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value August 10, 2026 4,296 € 872.71 € 3,749,161 August 11, 2026 4,246 € 882.97 € 3,749,081 August 12, 2026 4,156 € 902.11 € 3,749,182 August 13, 2026 4,163 € 900.61 € 3,749,224 August 14, 2026 4,147 € 904.13 € 3,749,429 Total 21,008 € 892.33 € 18,746,077

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on August 10, 2026. Of the total program, 12.5% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.