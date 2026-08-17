Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 10 August to 14 August 2026

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014 on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 10 August to 14 August 2026 are described below. As of 14 August 2026, Ayvens has completed 4.42% of its share buyback programme, representing 0.22%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 10 August to 14 August 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/08/2026 FR0013258662 47,195 11.57 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/08/2026 FR0013258662 38,822 11.58 CEUX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.57 TQEX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/08/2026 FR0013258662 19,812 11.58 AQEU AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/08/2026 FR0013258662 45,081 11.74 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/08/2026 FR0013258662 50,000 11.74 CEUX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.74 TQEX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.73 AQEU AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/08/2026 FR0013258662 34,222 11.74 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/08/2026 FR0013258662 64,819 11.74 CEUX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.73 TQEX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.73 AQEU AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/08/2026 FR0013258662 54,000 11.68 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/08/2026 FR0013258662 66,581 11.68 CEUX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.70 TQEX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.70 AQEU AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/08/2026 FR0013258662 60,000 11.71 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/08/2026 FR0013258662 50,000 11.72 CEUX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.71 TQEX AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/08/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.72 AQEU TOTAL 620,532 11.69





About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 40 countries, Ayvens manages 3.1 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





Press contact Elise Boorée

Communications Department

Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16

elise.booree@ayvens.com











1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 783,862,091 shares comprising the current share capital.





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