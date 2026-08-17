Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 17 August 2026

As of 14 August 2026, Societe Generale has completed 19.2% of the previously announced extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion1.

The purchases performed2 from 10 to 14 August 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 10 to 14 August 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Aug-26 FR0000130809 255,000 83.6904 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Aug-26 FR0000130809 80,000 83.6965 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,000 83.6851 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,000 83.6873 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Aug-26 FR0000130809 280,000 84.0991 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Aug-26 FR0000130809 80,000 84.1014 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,000 84.1058 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,000 84.1077 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Aug-26 FR0000130809 249,842 83.4882 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Aug-26 FR0000130809 70,000 83.4733 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Aug-26 FR0000130809 9,905 83.3528 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Aug-26 FR0000130809 8,043 83.2578 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Aug-26 FR0000130809 250,966 83.5953 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Aug-26 FR0000130809 70,000 83.2897 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,000 82.8699 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Aug-26 FR0000130809 34 82.7800 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Aug-26 FR0000130809 287,000 82.4920 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Aug-26 FR0000130809 85,000 82.4935 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Aug-26 FR0000130809 11,000 82.4865 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Aug-26 FR0000130809 11,000 82.4969 AQEU TOTAL 1,797,790 83.4408

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens, a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

1 Societe Generale announced on 30 July 2026 the launch on 3 August 2026 of an extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion for the purpose of cancellation.

2 The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 27 May 2026 relating to the 18th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders held on the same date. Cancellation of shares will be implemented in accordance with the legal requirement to cancel a maximum of 10% of share capital per 24 months period.

Attachment